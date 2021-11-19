Clean house, in all its literal and metaphorical definitions, and get ready for a busy week ahead. A full moon lunar eclipse early Friday can shake us up and point out what work we have left to do. We may be dealing with remnants of an explosion from a recent Mars-Uranus opposition, a sudden flash or impulse which shifts our direction and calls for adjustment.
The energy really shifts midweek for a festive, outgoing holiday. It furthers to drop burdens and feel carefree — but not careless — as the sun and Mercury enter Sagittarius. This initiates the season of gratitude; Sagittarian encourages gratitude, a philosophical perspective, and shoot-from-the-hip honesty on a good day. Its shadow side encourages us to believe our own stories so we sound honest even when we’re not. Let the burdens lighten but keep up the critical thinking and introspection.
Thanksgiving, like all harvest festivals, encourages a Sagittarian gratitude for the nurturance that sustains us. But to really make Thanksgiving a wonderful holiday we need to be honest about its roots and honest about what it can mean for us today. Also, let’s be honest about what foods we really like to eat, rather than eating what is traditional but gives us a bellyache. Be kind as well as honest
From Monday onward, the sun in Sagittarius helps us shift from last month’s deeply introverted Scorpionic mood and start traveling again. That mood really picks up on Wednesday. Mercury enters peripatetic Sagittarius as the moon enters sociable and outgoing Leo, imbuing Thanksgiving with an extra-celebratory air or with extra family drama. Let’s make the most of it.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19: The full Taurus moon lunar eclipse instigates change. Investigate, release an old pattern, and clear room for new ones. A talkative Gemini moon helps communication but may wake a cloud of gossip; look for accurate information and clear signals. Evening is sociable and productive. Drop your façade and connect.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20: Everyone heads in their own direction on this disjointed day; run errands, clean house, and clear the decks. Let’s keep our busy mental hamsters on track as Mercury squares Jupiter. Putter mindfully or expect to do everything twice.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21: Engage in deep and productive conversation this morning. Midday multitask and get those ducks in a row. Feel a shift by evening as the sun enters extroverted Sagittarius and the moon enters domestic Cancer. Thoughts turn to family, cooking, home, homeland. Memories review what helps us feel secure and what doesn’t.
MONDAY, NOV. 22: People are open-minded as long as their defenses aren’t triggered under this self-protective Cancer moon. Prioritize communication midday; get organized and on the same page.
TUESDAY, NOV. 23: We may feel ambiguous — torn between staying home and reaching out — about desires to face responsibilities and to escape them as the Cancer moon opposes Venus and Pluto in Capricorn. Don’t look too far ahead. Do what needs to be done now.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24: Our inner extrovert fires up. Plans we once dreaded may now look exciting as Mercury enters Sagittarius and the moon enters Leo. Travel and communication ease. Just pay attention as distracted drivers can be careless drivers.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25: Reward helpfulness. People may clamor for attention or need even their smallest contributions recognized, but the mood will be generally celebratory. Don’t get too serious; wing it and be open to new traditions and recipes. Consider eating early and let people drift to neutral corners tonight as the moon squares Mars.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins@aol.com.
