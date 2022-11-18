Feel that shift as planets move from brooding and focused Scorpio during the election to enthusiastic Sagittarius through Thanksgiving. Over the past few days, Mercury and Venus entered Sagittarius; the sun and moon follow the day before Thanksgiving, the most traveled day of the year. We may lose our train of thought this week but can let go of some resentment or obsessions and be willing to look toward the future.
Thanksgiving is the outspoken Sagittarian holiday where unusual frankness over the dinner table can provoke uproarious moments, outline future battle lines, or clear up family troubles. This shift toward Sagittarius can help us find an honest response to recent tragedies and humor in our minor mishaps. It offers us an opportunity to forgive without enabling bad behavior and a chance to let go of some personal resentments and hit a reset button while still giving honest feedback.
Mars is still retrograde in verbal Gemini, so choose not to get caught in a war of words even if feeling witty. We might find it easy to forgive right now but not everybody else will. No matter how busy this week gets, remember connection matters so much more than perfection. The weekend is sociable and aesthetic; early next week brings a cranky but focused efficiency under a Scorpio moon. Wednesday moves into high gear under a new moon in Sagittarius.
FRIDAY, NOV. 18: Organize, complete, prepare. Let’s not be too hard on ourselves or others, though it can be tempting. Critical perfectionism can sharpen our edges and conflicts with spacey humorous restlessness as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune. Sort priorities and celebrate every step completed along the way.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19: It can be easy to forget what we’re doing, so make lists. Drop into the heart as the moon enters caring Libra and Mars squares confusing, softening Neptune. Don’t snag on little things; let go of less relevant short-term goals and prioritize connection and creativity first.
SUNDAY, NOV. 20: We focus best in small time units, but with timing and tracking we can get it all done as the Libra moon forms a grand air trine with active Mars and efficient Saturn. Don’t squash ideas; encourage creative solutions as the sun trines Jupiter. Let in new ideas. Be grateful for every drop of helpfulness and watch people shine.
MONDAY, NOV. 21: The Scorpio moon sharpens our tongue, our perceptions, and concentration while our inner chaos distracts us with non sequiturs as Mercury conjuncts Venus in Sagittarius. World news, travel plans, future potential — we may juggle so much we just need to unpack and sort our brains. Be careful not to step on toes in the rush.
TUESDAY, NOV. 22: Our minds have places to go and things to do, but our hearts are easily distracted as the sun enters Sagittarius while that Scorpio moon squares changeable Uranus. Tend to some underground anxiety and accept there’s only so much that can be done this week.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23: It’s a great day for travel under a new moon in hopeful, peripatetic Sagittarius. Minor accidents occur when we focus on where we’re going but not on where we are. Stay emotionally and situationally aware. A few minutes won’t matter even if feeling rushed. Enjoy the journey.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24: Savor teamwork and appreciate humorous mistakes. Work with kindness around difficulties in the early afternoon as Mercury semi-squares Pluto. Say only what is useful. Late afternoon flows if we’re flexible about timing. Late tonight, know when to take a break or take a walk as the moon opposes cranky Mars. ◀