Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Feel that shift as planets move from brooding and focused Scorpio during the election to enthusiastic Sagittarius through Thanksgiving. Over the past few days, Mercury and Venus entered Sagittarius; the sun and moon follow the day before Thanksgiving, the most traveled day of the year. We may lose our train of thought this week but can let go of some resentment or obsessions and be willing to look toward the future.

Thanksgiving is the outspoken Sagittarian holiday where unusual frankness over the dinner table can provoke uproarious moments, outline future battle lines, or clear up family troubles. This shift toward Sagittarius can help us find an honest response to recent tragedies and humor in our minor mishaps. It offers us an opportunity to forgive without enabling bad behavior and a chance to let go of some personal resentments and hit a reset button while still giving honest feedback.

Mars is still retrograde in verbal Gemini, so choose not to get caught in a war of words even if feeling witty. We might find it easy to forgive right now but not everybody else will. No matter how busy this week gets, remember connection matters so much more than perfection. The weekend is sociable and aesthetic; early next week brings a cranky but focused efficiency under a Scorpio moon. Wednesday moves into high gear under a new moon in Sagittarius.

Popular in the Community