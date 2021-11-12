Find a creative use for stubbornness this week. The sun, Mercury, and Mars are all entrenched in Scorpio, oppose change-making Uranus in Taurus, and square Saturn in Aquarius. All are fixed signs.
Fixed signs dwell in the middle of each season; they hold the center post, help us hold our ground and persevere. Fixed signs act like the cornstarch and water mix we played with as a child, a substance which pours like a liquid until you press it, when it suddenly becomes a solid. This week we can use mystery, questions, and curiosity to open minds and create room for new conversation, but don’t bother pushing anyone. We can use this stubbornness to perseverate, hold our ground, and see any project through to completion.
Friday and Saturday will be awash with feelings; our sharp minds activate when our emotions are engaged, but otherwise we can drift and dream under sensitive Pisces moon. Any form of guilt trip will backfire, so if help is needed, ask for it directly. These dreams can help us imagine the next chapter. With both Mars and Mercury opposed to Uranus (the cosmic clutch this week), we are being asked to adjust to changes in the system. New chapters begin to whisper to us and bring uncertainty about the new ground rules.
Sunday through Tuesday a fiery Aries moon adds fuel to that Scorpio lineup; we carry combustible material within. Expect a few explosions but remember, a combustion engine has explosions; this energy can take us where we need to go. Stay efficient and deal with what’s on the table; don’t go look for trouble. The moon enters Taurus late on Tuesday, waxes full Thursday night, and brings out a mule-like resistance and endurance.
FRIDAY, NOV. 12: Emotions and intuition wash through as the sun trines Neptune under a sensitizing Pisces moon. Engage imagination actively so it stays out of trouble. A potential afternoon temper spike brings an opportunity to productively rewire interactions. Let minds wander tonight as the moon trines Mercury.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13: Actively engage a fresh perspective as Mercury opposes Uranus. Midafternoon sleepy daydreaming can help us tap into creative processes as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune. Just mark carefully where the dreams end and delusions begin. Do a reality check.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14: Moods spark. We resist others’ expectations as the moon enters Aries. Listen to a sudden inspiration, honor an inner calling. We can control ourselves and what we do; we cannot control other people.
MONDAY, NOV. 15: Twitchy moods bring humor with a serrated edge. Let’s think through what we say and do. Feelings simmer. Look for an opportunity to rein in extremes and process information differently, heal old tender places, or share some hard-won understanding as the sun squares Jupiter.
TUESDAY, NOV. 16: Take it deep as the sun sextiles Pluto. Be introspective and investigate, but keep comments productive. Aim for centered, honest, and specific. The moon enters Taurus late tonight, lowers the flame but deepens the stubbornness and desire.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17: Look for creative disruptions as Mars opposes chaotic Uranus, an aspect that can bring both mechanical brilliance and the need for it. Move with consciousness and handle equipment carefully. Change is good but make it a compassionate change for the better.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18: Overnight dreams may be inspirational, but check your assumptions for delusions this morning as Mercury trines dreamy Neptune. Remember an original direction or vision statement or check in with Spirit and find a new one; align purpose and plans.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
