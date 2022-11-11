Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

We can hit the reset button this week. First let’s assess our situation and reorganize as the sun squares serious Saturn on Friday. Spend the weekend resting and recouping as a tender Cancer moon encourages us to take care of ourselves and others. Get ready to reengage the world as the moon shifts into expressive Leo on Monday, then launch a new chapter by the end of the week as Mercury and Venus enter farsighted Sagittarius.

Throughout this winter our energy level, willpower, immune system, and temper, all symbolized by the planet Mars, can occasionally be off-kilter. Mars went out of bounds Oct. 23 and will stay there until May 5. A planet out of bounds is north or south of the sun’s path between winter solstice and summer solstice; when a planet is outside of these bounds, what it influences can be wonky too.

We may think of Mars in nervy and verbal Gemini as easier, less physical, and more mental than other tougher Mars placements, but it can trigger a war of nerves, words, ideas, and concepts. We can think fast but could be in danger of shallow or off-base thinking. It will be up to us to harness this energized Mars and add steadiness, logic, and heart.

