We can hit the reset button this week. First let’s assess our situation and reorganize as the sun squares serious Saturn on Friday. Spend the weekend resting and recouping as a tender Cancer moon encourages us to take care of ourselves and others. Get ready to reengage the world as the moon shifts into expressive Leo on Monday, then launch a new chapter by the end of the week as Mercury and Venus enter farsighted Sagittarius.
Throughout this winter our energy level, willpower, immune system, and temper, all symbolized by the planet Mars, can occasionally be off-kilter. Mars went out of bounds Oct. 23 and will stay there until May 5. A planet out of bounds is north or south of the sun’s path between winter solstice and summer solstice; when a planet is outside of these bounds, what it influences can be wonky too.
We may think of Mars in nervy and verbal Gemini as easier, less physical, and more mental than other tougher Mars placements, but it can trigger a war of nerves, words, ideas, and concepts. We can think fast but could be in danger of shallow or off-base thinking. It will be up to us to harness this energized Mars and add steadiness, logic, and heart.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11: Morning is heavy but potentially productive as the sun squares Saturn. Be the grown-up. Though it’s easy to blame discomfort on others, we have responsibilities to assume and will feel better once we’re engaged. Tonight, we need safety to refill the wells as the moon enters deep-feeling Cancer.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12: Just feel. Emotions, intuition, magic, and imagination overflow our boundaries as the sun, Mercury, and Venus all trine Neptune under a watery Cancer moon. Our hopes and fears can rattle between relationships and distort our understanding. Stay responsible for yourself and offer undemanding cozy comfort. Spiritual practice furthers.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13: Early morning irritations soften, but moods intensify. Work with that river of feeling but don’t let it run the show; the moon forms a grand trine with the sun, Mercury, and Venus in Scorpio. Jealousy and resentment can flood us, but so can compassion and appreciation. Gentle new awareness is there if we look.
MONDAY, NOV. 14: Our hearts warm up, and we can extend ourselves and reengage many things that were put on hold before the election as the moon trines Venus and Jupiter, then enters expressive Leo. Avoid attempting arrogance and stay focused on the future. It is a good day for visioning the next steps as the sun shines Neptune.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15: Some will clutch at others and expect them to solve their problems as the sun quincunxes Mars, but this will not be helpful. Stay proactive and self-responsible; pour those extra emotions into a creative process and make this day magical. Tonight we’ll feel less willing to be trapped and more open to possibilities as Venus enters Sagittarius.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16: We could begin to feel the holiday spirit, think about traveling, or become newly aware of global politics. Hearts free up, growing restless and curious. It may be hard to deal with the mundane because we can be easily distracted. Our souls need hope.
THURSDAY, NOV. 17: Start a new chapter as Mercury joins Venus in Sagittarius. Look to the future, but if the Virgo moon loans anticipatory fear, consciously think about joyful expansion and take a step forward. Even in this far view, stay connected with those closest and offer encouragement. ◀