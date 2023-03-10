This week brings a touch of magical realism or unrealistic pragmatism, depending on how we play it, as the dream world seeps into our daily life while the world insists that we stay on track. The mood is generally soft and atmospheric during the low-energy dregs of winter with the sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune now in intuitive and sensitive Pisces.
If only we could dive into this sea of Pisces to rest and dream of a productive summer ahead. But other aspects nag us back into action with initial discontent or worry. Venus in Aries wants action. Creative discomfort nudges us as thoughtful Mercury interacts with brooding Pluto and restless Uranus. Instead of fighting dreams to take action or feeling ineffectual and guilty about it, we can timeshare throughout the day. Resting introspection prepares us for action.
This dreamy time can help our psyches adjust to this month’s major changes in the astrological landscape. Saturn entered Pisces last week, Venus enters Taurus this week, and Pluto enters Aquarius in a few weeks, all heralding a new and eventful chapter ahead.
Over the weekend, a focused Scorpio moon encourages our concentration or obsession. We may not feel particularly sociable but when we do reach out could find surprising connection and flirtation as Venus in Aries sextiles Mars in Gemini.
On Monday, a restless Sagittarius moon can make it challenging to stay on track instead of daydreaming of ways to broaden our horizons. A desire for magic intensifies midweek as the sun and Mercury conjunct Neptune. Dream over seed catalogs for a future garden, run with that metaphor, and get ready to seed life’s next chapter.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10: We could all use some encouragement; our brains could feel fuzzy and our hearts busy. If you ask, people will tend to be helpful. Late afternoon our brains sharpen but so do our moody concerns as the moon enters broody Scorpio and Mercury challenges Pluto. Concentrate rather than worry.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11: It’s helpful to have something positive to obsess about as the Scorpio moon takes us deep. If the mind wanders unproductively, haul it back. We may not want to reach out, but if we do, Venus’ sextile of Mars can bring a helpful and sociable undertone but also irritation with time wasters. Keep signals clear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12: Let go of outdated dreams and do deep work on an important goal as the Scorpio moon trines the sun, Mercury, and Neptune in Pisces. Notice tension between sociability and trust issues. Walk forward with eyes open.
MONDAY, MARCH 13: Carefully track anything that absolutely needs to get done. We can multitask easily, but our attention is easily scattered under a wandering Sagittarius moon. Explore ways to open horizons.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14: Feel a hint of spring fever. The next adventure beckons. Don’t take action until it’s clear, but it could be time to let go of a project or friendship that’s just not working and create room for a new phase.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15: The vibe is spacey but can shift to competence if we can remember what we’re doing as the sun conjuncts dreamy Neptune under a competent Capricorn moon. We can get cranky when things don’t quite go as planned, but the unexpected can actually add to the situation.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16: Pay attention to dreams, intuitive hits, or sudden flashes of inspiration as Mercury conjuncts Neptune. But question sudden impulses and assess the consequences as the sun squares Mars. Be aware of recent losses, and call for safety, reassurance, and comfort food as Venus enters Taurus. ◀