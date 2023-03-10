Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

This week brings a touch of magical realism or unrealistic pragmatism, depending on how we play it, as the dream world seeps into our daily life while the world insists that we stay on track. The mood is generally soft and atmospheric during the low-energy dregs of winter with the sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune now in intuitive and sensitive Pisces.

If only we could dive into this sea of Pisces to rest and dream of a productive summer ahead. But other aspects nag us back into action with initial discontent or worry. Venus in Aries wants action. Creative discomfort nudges us as thoughtful Mercury interacts with brooding Pluto and restless Uranus. Instead of fighting dreams to take action or feeling ineffectual and guilty about it, we can timeshare throughout the day. Resting introspection prepares us for action.

This dreamy time can help our psyches adjust to this month’s major changes in the astrological landscape. Saturn entered Pisces last week, Venus enters Taurus this week, and Pluto enters Aquarius in a few weeks, all heralding a new and eventful chapter ahead.