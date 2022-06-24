This week the stars encourage US to seek comfort to help us deal with change. You may feel unusually sensitive or touchy under the Cancer sun, but the planets encourage us to communicate straightforwardly about our needs and make sure everyone feels heard with Venus and Mercury in communicative Gemini.
We will really feel the need to communicate directly about our feelings rather than hide hurt or longing behind a busy mind late Saturday through Monday as the moon joins Venus and Mars in Gemini. Remember to take turns and keep the conversation a dialogue.
Take that conversation and turn it into action on Monday as Mars sextiles Saturn. We have access to the tact and compassion to handle pragmatic logistics in a kind way. The mood shifts toward the heart and toward our extended family on Tuesday under a new moon in Cancer. After a few inward days, this new moon offers an emotional turning point, the beginning and the ending of some personal phase or chapter.
Toward the end of the week, Mars moves closer to a square with Pluto and our willfulness, temper, and desire intensify. We will have access to extra energy to tackle problems or do what we really want to do. But we need to be careful what we do when we’re in a mood. Walk it off rather than take it out on one another.
This week may create a shift in working and romantic relationships. We’ll notice who’s there for us and who’s not, remember it, and adjust our plans accordingly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24: Comfort and reassurance help us deal with changing circumstances as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus midday. Act where the path is clear. Don’t give orders under stress. Instead, encourage each person to make their own decisions. Tonight, it furthers to put a burden down and share with people close to the heart.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Snuggle and listen, get right with the world, right with the garden, and with each other as the moon in Taurus trines Pluto. In the late afternoon the energy meanders, and we may feel at loose ends; enjoy the wander. Tell stories as the moon enters verbal Gemini.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26: On this nervy, talkative day, we could overcompensate or overdo. Relax but engage. Good relationships can refill the wells and give us stamina for the long haul. Underneath this busyness, run more fundamental questions about what’s really needed and desired.
MONDAY, JUNE 27: Make proposals and talk over logistics; take a light but still determined approach. Although it could be hard to concentrate, take a chance to repair and pursue goals as Mars sextiles Saturn. Doorways open; choose to walk through them.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28: Make others feel at home. Gears shift down as the waning moon enters oceanic Cancer. Our thoughts turn to family dynamics and concerns of safety, security, and comfort. The new moon at 8:52 p.m. initiates a fresh emotional cycle and encourages us to liberate, expand, or pare down this summer.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29: Our hearts may be unusually tender and easily guarded but unusually open when we feel safe. Let’s speak any positive feelings, tell them to people we love, and say they did a good job. Help heal the sore spots, improve life for others, and feel the heart warm.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30: Navigate a potentially strong emotional torque as the moon squares Mars, opposes Pluto, and enters Leo this afternoon. If tails twitch or moods sour, it furthers to be physically active and set clean boundaries, but do not make relationship decisions.
