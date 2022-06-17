Let’s make some plans in these last few days of spring under the nervy and talkative Gemini sun and sketch in our ideas for the rest of the summer.
This is a week to communicate. Make plans, straighten out misunderstandings, and handle logistics. We can let our point be known and write our editors and senators. With Mars still in feisty Aries, our defenses kick in easily, so mediation can be tricky, but we can witness our truth. We can hear what’s been hidden as information pours in from Senate hearings and family friends.
Once decisions are made, things can move fast as Mars in Aries reproaches a square in Pluto later in June. The life force is strong now, so moods, attitudes, and weather can swing between extremes.
Friday and early Saturday a sociable Aquarius moon encourages us to engage the community. Over the weekend love and relationships can feel like a lot of work. We can express our love through working together, or we can long to love our work as Venus squares Saturn.
The moon heads into sensitive Pisces Saturday night through Monday. The world catches up to us; instead of feeling sorry for ourselves, let’s turn that emotion into unapologetic self-care and respect for other people’s processes.
Summer begins on Tuesday at 3:13 a.m. under a strong Aries moon. Towards the end of the week we may feel both a lazy streak and a nervous restlessness which can either pull us in opposite directions or balance out and leave us pleasantly active.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17: Love doesn’t flow easily, but let’s not vent our frustrations. We need to do right by one another no matter what mood we’re in as Venus approaches a square to structural Saturn. Build aesthetically, help form and function work together. Create room for spontaneity tonight.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18: It’s a good morning for the farmers market or a protest in the streets under that community-oriented Aquarius moon. Express love through true helpfulness. Evening grows more tenderhearted as the moon enters Pisces. Share a vision.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19: It can be easy to drop into some form of victim mindset or feel mortality brush nearby as the sun quincunx Pluto under a sensitive Pisces moon. Process feelings and focus on a mystery and work to solve it. Investigate.
MONDAY, JUNE 20: Listen carefully this morning to gossip, the news, all the buzz as Mercury sextiles Jupiter. Early afternoon can get sleepy as the moon conjuncts Neptune. Dinnertime brings the potential for bonding with compassion, but the energy and crankiness pick up later as the moon enters sparky Aries.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21: Enjoy this longest day as summer begins at 3:13 a.m. Notice a poignant moment as Venus trines Pluto and brings our minds to the deepest issues; let compassion open the heart and be kind. Use this longest day to invoke light, depth, and growth.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22: One element of this astrological energy encourages a nap and the other instills an irritable impulsiveness. Breathe deeply and give those energies something to do. Venus enters Gemini tonight, words dance, the conversation picks up, and we may get more nervy but less possessive.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23: The moon in grounded Taurus wants us to slow down and settle in, but the sun semi-squares Uranus and adds an irritable, nervy restlessness. Stay self-responsible, make thoughtful and pragmatic progress; transplant plants or apply for a new job. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.