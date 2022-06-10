This week is intense with creative and hopeful overtones. The weekend begins heavy with the weight of recent memories. Mercury trines Pluto and with a brooding Scorpio moon calls us to remember, reassess, and work on all the deep issues of our life.
Mars and all things martial have been inflamed over the last few weeks as Mars conjuncts Jupiter in feisty Aries. We’ll still feel that heated, adolescent energy through the weekend but may see that inflammation dissipate as the week progresses.
Along with this underlying heaviness is a lighter, more flirtatious and creative note which can either be good medicine for these trying times or get us in trouble. Artistic and sensual Venus in Taurus conjuncts electrifying Uranus, an aspect which encourages our creativity and Venusian curiosity. We can feel fed by the world’s beauty, and fresh ideas percolate. This conjunction can also stir romantic sparks or inspire a meet-cute at the grocery store. It’s not just the trees that are pollinating. As that Scorpio moon can also instigate primal possessiveness, let’s be careful where we flirt.
The mood lightens Sunday night as the moon waxes full in upbeat Sagittarius. Our minds are brought into a wider, more global perspective. This full moon can herald the beginning of a new chapter, and as Mercury enters enlivening Gemini on Monday, we could pick up where we left off six weeks ago or start a new journey. Late on Tuesday, the moon enters competent Capricorn and helps us get down to work on that chapter.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10: Tend to practical and interpersonal work early while the Libra moon trines Saturn. We go deep midday as the moon enters Scorpio. Old memories come up, fresh wounds need attention, and worries turn as Mercury trines Pluto; keep the mind headed toward solutions. Balance tough memories with a conscious search for remembered joy.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11: This could be a creative and crazy time, but we can sing the blues as that Scorpio moon opposes Uranus and Venus. Friendly Gemini flirtation skims over Scorpio possessiveness and other primal emotions. Notice hidden feelings and drives, practice patience, and be conscious and above board in interpersonal dealings.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12: Overnight practical concerns can turn into a spiritually active morning as the moon trines Neptune. Midafternoon brings a spacey discombobulation, but we refocus with enthusiasm tonight as the moon enters Sagittarius.
MONDAY, JUNE 13: The mood is restless and exploratory. Let’s reach out and up our game as Mercury enters communicative Gemini. People are ready for change, so help direct and manifest that change. Pitch a plan, make a statement, contact a new friend.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14: Our nerves can feel jittery after the Sagittarius full moon at 5:51 a.m., so breathe deep and feel the calm. New truths come out but may be overlaid with worry or imagination. Listen, but ask tough questions. Get some distance and look for the big picture, the global approach.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15: Spend a few moments remembering long-term goals this morning, then get busy and take steps in that direction under the competent Capricorn moon. Notice what’s in the way of those goals, take personal responsibility for it, and ask what needs to be healed, fixed, or repaired within to clear the way as Chiron conjuncts Mars.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16: Intuition mixes with emotion and worries can sound real as the sun squares Neptune and trines Saturn. Back away from existential questions; bring your competence to the table and make no apologies about it — just make room for others to do the same.
