Be a Rembrandt. As the weekend begins the planets resonate with the chart of artist Rembrandt Van Rijn. The vital sun and expressive Mercury in introspective Cancer, artistic Venus in versatile Gemini, and the moon in broody Scorpio mirror his chart. We may feel haunted and opinionated with a mischievous twinkle and an unusual access to our creative flow.
Reinvent a form of art. Invent a new storyline for life. Create a new trajectory for our nation’s progress. It will take creativity to turn this country’s political boat in a good direction or turn the trajectory of our aching ecosystem towards health. It could take great creative efforts to make the most of our personal lives in the face of these challenges.
Be creative at home with an eye on re-creating our world’s future. Enrich life, garden, and creatively respond in the moment with kindness and safety. Bring that creativity into the kitchen, garden, and relationships.
The Scorpio moon leaves us broody over the weekend, meeting both time alone and time deeply connected. On Sunday, the moon enters expansive Sagittarius and gives us room to break routine, ask tough questions, and laugh together. On Tuesday, the moon enters industrious, potentially controlling Capricorn and waxes full on Wednesday, so let’s assess what we want to accomplish.
FRIDAY, JULY 8: The day is stubborn but tender. It calls for a minute alone or within. Let people surface and interact in their own time. Old physical or emotional wounds can tweak at the edges, but the situation offers a chance to break old patterns and find a new healing approach as the sun squares Chiron.
SATURDAY, JULY 9: On this creative and haunted day people, get cranky when they feel uncertain and emotional or bump into sharp edges. We could all use solitude but would hate to feel isolated. Pour angst into creative projects and rein in controlling and humorless impulses around dinnertime. Laughter returns later on.
SUNDAY, JULY 10: Encourage gentle, fresh beginnings as the sun sextiles Uranus under an open-minded Sagittarius moon. Look for hopeful shifts in behavior, new openings, and a willingness to experiment. Rest early if energy winds down tonight.
MONDAY, JULY 11: Expect a few funny or awkward moments this morning. Midday, our attention and moods wander; let’s let our feet wander also, but track carefully where work needs completion. Tonight, our grip on reality slips, so consciously let the imagination wander as the moon squares Neptune. If a decision is needed, confirm everyone is on the same page.
TUESDAY, JULY 12: The waxing moon enters competent Capricorn early this morning, trines Mars, and insists we get things done. We’ll feel good when we make progress and work is satisfying but depressed or demanding if we feel thwarted. Stay self-responsible and find worthy projects. Back up word with action. Enjoy trust built through responsibility, integrity, and competence.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13: People can get willful; don’t try to change others or be controlling about surroundings. Instead make this full Capricorn moon a high tide of personal effort. Step toward personal goals or find new ones. Evening can drift into magical mythos or produce emotional misunderstandings as Venus squares Neptune. Stay productive and focus on determination versus depression.
THURSDAY, JULY 14: The mood is less pushy and more collaborative as the moon enters interactive Aquarius and squares activating Mars. People still may feel pushy and self-protective. No one wants criticism. Focus on the team first, before the work. Check in on frayed friends and help them feel a community of support. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.