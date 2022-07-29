Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Two interlacing astrological strands weave through this week. One streak of leonine summer indulgence calls us to the rodeo or farmers market, encourages us to enjoy lemonade and a peach on the porch. Putter, socialize, and renew.

Another streak nudges towards action and sparks urgent positive change as active Mars conjuncts both change-inducing Uranus and the north node, a fortunate point which calls us toward our future.

At its best this spark is a gift. It encourages us to initiate positive personal changes in our diet and habits or to shift in our work. It’s a powerful time to participate in a global change. This electric conjunction can shift the ground underneath us but can also increase accidents when we’re in a mood, in a hurry, or not paying attention. So let’s pay attention. It can spark a fire — a literal fire or the fires of personal motivation.

