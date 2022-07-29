Two interlacing astrological strands weave through this week. One streak of leonine summer indulgence calls us to the rodeo or farmers market, encourages us to enjoy lemonade and a peach on the porch. Putter, socialize, and renew.
Another streak nudges towards action and sparks urgent positive change as active Mars conjuncts both change-inducing Uranus and the north node, a fortunate point which calls us toward our future.
At its best this spark is a gift. It encourages us to initiate positive personal changes in our diet and habits or to shift in our work. It’s a powerful time to participate in a global change. This electric conjunction can shift the ground underneath us but can also increase accidents when we’re in a mood, in a hurry, or not paying attention. So let’s pay attention. It can spark a fire — a literal fire or the fires of personal motivation.
The weekend begins under a sociable and eventful Leo new moon. Our critique sharpens over the weekend as the moon enters organizational Virgo while mental Mercury opposes responsible and diligent Saturn. Sunday through early next week our sense of possibilities expands, and the shift is triggered as the sun trines positive Jupiter and Mars, Uranus, and the north node.
Midweek let’s cooperate with a collaborative and sociable milieu under the friendly Libra moon. On Thursday, the mood shifts and brings hints of autumn. Mercury enters intelligent Virgo as the moon enters serious Scorpio on Thursday — and suddenly we might crave school supplies or ponder future plans.
FRIDAY, JULY 29: Celebrate or laze about; self-indulgence renews on the small scale but becomes problematic when we overstep. Let’s take this new moon in Leo moment to assess what we need, want, makes us happy. Let’s show our best self but make sure we give others room to do the same.
SATURDAY, JULY 30: Let life move like a lazy river this morning. After noon we notice what needs to be done or repaired, and we may have the energy to do so. Don’t get grim, just get on with it. Celebrate rather than correct one another in the process as the moon enters Virgo.
SUNDAY, JULY 31: Soften the mood with generosity as the sun trines expansive Jupiter. Take this opportunity to open the mind and think on a bigger scale. Investigate how to step out of a small box and see the bigger picture.
MONDAY, AUG. 1: Keep worries in proportion this morning as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune and stimulates confusing concerns. Assess what changes are truly needed and step forward. Tonight Mars conjuncts Uranus and lights a spark — but what sort of spark is up to us.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2: Find balance, don’t overdo it. Assess the situation and adjust. Notice a restless, exploratory, concerned, artistic, creative, and curious vibe under the equitable Libra moon as lovely Venus sextiles Uranus and Mars. Cooperation, camaraderie, and romance hum with potential this afternoon. See one another.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3: Our insecurities could seep in as the moon squares Venus and Pluto, but we can work through them by supporting others. Our heartfelt generosity helps us fill the gaps. Take action for good causes and good people and feel renewed.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4: The internal weathers bring a hint of autumn. Take notice of the first yellow leaf and fresh back-to-school supplies as Mercury enters task-oriented Virgo and the moon enters serious Scorpio. Soften around any rising anxieties. Look ahead, look within, but stay in the summer’s moment.