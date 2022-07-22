We enter the rich and abundant Leo season as the sun joins Mercury in Leo. It’s time to step out of the house and join the festival. Leo rules the heart and the hearth. This influx of Leo energy encourages each one of us to be a hearth fire for our community, to shine and enrich the lives around us. It can bring out our inner lionheart and add extra bravery and generosity, helping us see the light in one another.
Leo encourages us to take our space in the world, shine in performance, and negotiate for what we need in relationships. Add romance and panache every summer moment. If we can’t add that extra touch of panache, some will add a touch of Greek tragedy or Shakespearean plot twist, anything to create interest. World events may play out as if they are a blockbuster summer movie, though we can hope not a disaster movie but an adventure with a heroic ending.
Venus lingers in more introverted and emotionally connected Cancer, and Mars works through pragmatic Taurus; both help us stay connected to the people we love and add resilience to our relationships if we garden our connections with love and shared pleasant moments.
The weekend buzzes. Early next week could bring introspective moments but also some potentially melodramatic concerns about the future. Listen carefully to those feelings; they are telling the truth but may be exaggerated. Expect some conflict midweek as Mercury squares Mars and Uranus. Step away from any ego battles and get to the point. Look for hints of surprising new storylines toward next Friday
FRIDAY, JULY 22: Creature comforts soothe and ground us this morning. Keep the pace steady and make progress as the Taurus moon squares competent Saturn. Our attention expands as the sun enters Leo this afternoon, though the mood stays thoughtful. Tonight grows wild and talkative as the moon enters Gemini.
SATURDAY, JULY 23: Engage the summer, take in the sights, enjoy a show, or stage a protest. Mental Mercury trines expansive Jupiter to help us find the right words and juggle the many things vying for our attention. We just need to remember to listen as much as we speak.
SUNDAY, JULY 24: Get centered, make connections, and tell the story. Our attention and brains can feel scattered. We could waste our time on silly distractions or use this mental versatility to explore beyond familiar patterns. Try something new.
MONDAY, JULY 25: Expect an odd bout of introversion. Deal with strangers early in the morning before the moon enters intimate and self-protective Cancer. Emotions can feel overblown, almost cartoonish, but still be authentic as Venus in Cancer squares expansive Jupiter.
TUESDAY, JULY 26: Gardening, and all its nurturing metaphors, furthers. Critique may not be useful, but every word of valid encouragement nourishes. Tongues sharpen as Mercury squares Mars. Take notes of what’s wrong and how it is wrong while the mind is pointed but discuss it later.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27: Let this day be for healing and telling stories about people, places, and species that are no longer with us. Get the splinters out rather than re-wound. Give people room to reminisce without trying to fix them as Mercury trines the healing asteroid Chiron.
THURSDAY, JULY 28: Look for some great stories, performances, operatic events, and ego grandstanding. Let us be centered in ourselves, but not self-centered; honor others in their exploration under the Leo new moon at 11:55 a.m. Remember what helps one feel alive, vital, and empowered. Encourage changes which help us all shine. ◀