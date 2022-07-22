Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

We enter the rich and abundant Leo season as the sun joins Mercury in Leo. It’s time to step out of the house and join the festival. Leo rules the heart and the hearth. This influx of Leo energy encourages each one of us to be a hearth fire for our community, to shine and enrich the lives around us. It can bring out our inner lionheart and add extra bravery and generosity, helping us see the light in one another.

Leo encourages us to take our space in the world, shine in performance, and negotiate for what we need in relationships. Add romance and panache every summer moment. If we can’t add that extra touch of panache, some will add a touch of Greek tragedy or Shakespearean plot twist, anything to create interest. World events may play out as if they are a blockbuster summer movie, though we can hope not a disaster movie but an adventure with a heroic ending.

Venus lingers in more introverted and emotionally connected Cancer, and Mars works through pragmatic Taurus; both help us stay connected to the people we love and add resilience to our relationships if we garden our connections with love and shared pleasant moments.

