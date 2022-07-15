We can float in the river or on the sea of our imagination as the sun and Mercury in oceanic Cancer form a flowing trine with Neptune through the weekend. It could be hard to build up practical momentum, but we can drift, dream, and renew.
Anxiety can be described as misuse of our imagination, so we’ll need to watch where that imagination takes us. While it’s important to track concerns, let’s not stop there. Late summer and early fall bring some intriguing and challenging transits which push positive changes, and we can prepare by envisioning progress, growing our networks, and refilling our wells.
The planets urge us to take our social responsibility seriously as the weekend begins, both to our friends and to society as a community-oriented Aquarius moon conjuncts serious Saturn. Over the weekend, we can drift and dream under a sensitive Pisces moon. Venus enters Cancer late on Sunday and brings our heart back to family, however we define this, and encourages us to explore safety.
Action kicks in on Monday as the moon enters motivated Aries while both Mercury and the sun oppose Pluto. Expect a few mood swings and take them with a grain of salt. Tough conundrums can push us to make thoughtful decisions rather than push other people. Expressive Mercury enters Leo and adds panache to any summer festival. Midweek brings both stubborn tenacity and a few moments of uncertainty as Mars challenges Neptune under a stabilizing Taurus moon.
FRIDAY, JULY 15: Assess responsibilities, look at the social contracts, and check in on friends as the moon conjuncts Saturn in community-oriented Aquarius. Later, hearts could twinge with a lonely moment as Venus quincunxes Pluto. Instead of getting sullen, we can extend ourselves to someone who needs connection.
SATURDAY, JULY 16: Rest up under a Pisces moon as the sun conjuncts Mercury. We can get frustrated if we try too hard, but this can be a funny, imaginative, and responsible day if we pace ourselves. Relax and go with the flow rather than get controlling. Track details, but trust collaboration.
SUNDAY, JULY 17: If people give a strange answer, take it as an emotional truth rather than fact. Engage spiritual practice, ride a high tide of imagination, intuition, and appropriate laziness as Mercury and the sun trine confusing Neptune. Tonight, Venus enters Cancer, and we seek emotional safety.
MONDAY, JULY 18: Check in with the team, assess the situation as Mercury opposes Pluto and the moon enters action-packed Aries. Don’t burn a bridge without solid evidence, but do make thoughtful, informed decisions. Moods expand this evening as the moon conjuncts Jupiter. Release a burden or limitation.
TUESDAY, JULY 19: A problem may come to a head as the sun opposes Pluto, so keep lines of communication open. Launch a social media or political campaign; inform and educate as Mercury enters Leo. We could tell a good story but still forget to listen. Consciously keep the heart and ears open.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20: Things could get a bit fuzzy. We slow down, become more stubborn but less certain and, yet, we can still savor a peach in the sunlight as the moon enters tactile Taurus. Release any unnecessary anger and make sure motivation is clear and clean as Mars semi-squares Neptune.
THURSDAY, JULY 21: Enjoy the sybaritic Taurus moon in the garden. Look for beauty. Get grounded, catch up, and refill the wells. The mood is steady, friendly, but not particularly intimate. Business could slow down while Jupiter semi-squares Saturn. So, for now, repair and renew to prepare for the next chapter. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.