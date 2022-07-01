Expect a wide spectrum of events and feelings, thoughts and messages. Emotions could run high as the weekend begins under an expressive Leo moon and as contentious Mars in Aries squares Pluto going into the holiday weekend. This combination adds panache to life and sparks to the debates over land, sea, and internet. Play safe with those fireworks and feelings.
Pluto is exactly back where it was when our country was born, and squares Mars and the asteroid Eris, known for discord. When Pluto was here last — in 1776 — the United States was just beginning a formative war for independence. Over the next decade the country worked hard, often through conflict, to form our democracy.
Both the chart for our country’s birthday and the fallout from recent headlines point to tensions within our country this year and underline how important it is to keep conflict productive and honest. Instead of tearing us apart, let the debate help us create a more perfect union.
On Tuesday the mood gentles, and we can get back to our personal agenda as Mars enters calm but stubborn Taurus and Mercury enters thoughtful, self-protective Cancer. A friendly Libra moon on Tuesday through Thursday encourages balance in our life, ecosystem, and legal system.
FRIDAY, JULY 1: A sociable, emotional moon in Leo helps us appreciate summer’s bounty, art festivals, and community gatherings, though we may overact. Underneath the beauty, Mars squares Pluto, which can spark conflict and rage or bring out our brave, adventurous hero. Enjoy the flow but take everything with a grain of salt and safety.
SATURDAY, JULY 2: Have a vision, and make it so. Express with panache; engage picnics and protests, county fairs and debates. Mercury in talkative, nervy Gemini trines and coordinates with competent Saturn while challenging confusing Neptune. Ask for clarifying information. Our perceptions can be off base but we’re generally agreeable. Just don’t argue with inebriated people.
SUNDAY, JULY 3: The vibe is subdued but edgy under a Virgo moon. Let the nervous system catch up, solve a mystery, share fears, hopes, and a dark sense of humor. We may need to analyze life events, but let’s use a kind touch with personal issues. Connect to traditions and nurturing sources.
MONDAY, JULY 4: In our country, expect to hear all sides expressed. Romanticism and pugnaciousness can add fireworks to disagreements during the day and add glow to the fireworks tonight. A moment of spontaneity around dinnertime creates an opening for understanding as the moon trines Uranus.
TUESDAY, JULY 5: Feelings sensitize; tempers may show less flame and more determination as Mars enters earthy Taurus. We probably aren’t feeling very open-minded or objective and would rather talk with agreeable people as Mercury enters Cancer and the moon enters Libra. Find equilibrium and let the summer’s bounty renew resilience.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6: We’ll want to satisfy our innate sense of what is fair, equitable, and beautiful and get edgy where it isn’t so as Mercury semi-squares Uranus. This discomfort can help us engage in any improvement project to weed, fix, repair, edit, or run for office. Anxiety can nudge us to offer unsolicited advice, but it will just be heard as criticism. Praise wherever possible.
THURSDAY, JULY 7: Feel good about something recently accomplished: a completion or insight, a new relationship or understanding. Encourage good work and ask elders for advice. Soften the heart during the day to prepare for deeper work — or awareness of work yet undone — as the moon enters Scorpio tonight. ◀
