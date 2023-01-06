Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

It can be hard to be back at work after the winter holidays and so tempting to stay curled up and take some private time, a month of introversion. Though the sun, Mercury, and Pluto in Capricorn encourage us to start the new year with confidence and efficiency, but both Mercury and Mars are retrograde and slow us down and ask us to review first.

On Friday, a full moon in Cancer highlights this tension between our work lives and our need to nest and take care of ourselves. Capricorn work doesn’t just mean what we do for money; Capricorn speaks of the metaphorical mountains we want to climb, the heights which call us. Capricorn wants to remember our aspirational goals, think of the next step, and step forward.

With Mercury and Mars both retrograde most of us will be generally safe, but we need to stay situationally aware to avoid strange accidents involving technical glitches, last-minute questionable judgment, or a glancing blow or stumble. Let’s slow down, play it safe on any tight curve, and help keep this a safe time.

