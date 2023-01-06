It can be hard to be back at work after the winter holidays and so tempting to stay curled up and take some private time, a month of introversion. Though the sun, Mercury, and Pluto in Capricorn encourage us to start the new year with confidence and efficiency, but both Mercury and Mars are retrograde and slow us down and ask us to review first.
On Friday, a full moon in Cancer highlights this tension between our work lives and our need to nest and take care of ourselves. Capricorn work doesn’t just mean what we do for money; Capricorn speaks of the metaphorical mountains we want to climb, the heights which call us. Capricorn wants to remember our aspirational goals, think of the next step, and step forward.
With Mercury and Mars both retrograde most of us will be generally safe, but we need to stay situationally aware to avoid strange accidents involving technical glitches, last-minute questionable judgment, or a glancing blow or stumble. Let’s slow down, play it safe on any tight curve, and help keep this a safe time.
Mars turns direct on Thursday and could stir emotional turbulence or help us discover hidden information or plans. But soon our efforts to write, negotiate, or redefine our goals begin to straighten out.
FRIDAY, JAN. 6: Notice any tension between work and self-care or between differing perspectives and find a balance between them as the moon waxes full in emotional, self-protective Cancer at 4:07 p.m. Feel the feelings and express emotions without attaching to the story behind them, as that is probably only half the story. Prioritize comfort, security, and good cooking tonight.
SATURDAY, JAN. 7: The memory of some discontented ghost can motivate us to clean out the corners of a closet in our house or psyche as the moon opposes Pluto. This process can allow us to adjust to some new emotional reality. Evening grows more extroverted and expressive if potentially melodramatic as the moon enters Leo.
SUNDAY, JAN. 8: Connect to new friends in familiar places as Venus trines Mars. Appreciate social overtures. Notice how important it feels to see and be seen but stay on track and don’t play for the audience. If it’s hard to sleep tonight, rather than perseverating over old problems give the mind a good challenge.
MONDAY, JAN. 9: It’s easy to get lost on emotional tension today but stay grounded. Play with color, arrangement, and aesthetics as Venus semi-squares Neptune, but keep those emotional or aesthetic decisions experimental rather than permanent. Work the social network and affinity groups; deal with people, not practicalities.
TUESDAY, JAN. 10: Details, details — don’t let them distract from ongoing projects; let them help manifest the bigger picture as the moon enters Virgo. Reel in a critical, irritated response, and make sure to express irritation where it belongs and not just where it’s easiest to express. Underneath that itchy edge lies wells of potential compassion and empathy. Tap into that instead.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11: Some old memory, thought, habit, or contact could tap-dance on an old pain but allows us to make reparations or heal that old wound as Mercury squares Chirone. Rather than just perseverate on an old pain, take that opportunity and change the path forward.
THURSDAY, JAN. 12: Practical work can ground us, and we’ll need that grounding as Mars turns direct and creates turbulence in the force. Be patient, stay safe, and feel some stuck energy begin to loosen. If tempted to argue today, think through the consequences, and stay honest. ◀