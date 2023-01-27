Our spirits could bunny hop between the past and the future this week. With Venus now in Pisces and a series of aspects to the healing asteroid Chiron, our tender hearts could be processing old emotions or recent grief or second-guessing old decisions that shifted our life.
But let’s not get stuck there. Fresh terrain and new possibilities hover just beyond the edges of these old memories and need attention now. Whether we were forced to search for new possibilities because the floor crumbled under our old situation or excitingly incubating new visions, we have work to do to launch the future now that all planets are direct.
Let’s timeshare between these two. Let Chiron bring up the past, harvesting information and wisdom along with ideas to handle a similar event in the future. If an old sadness or recent grief aches, let the grief flow like a river, not a swamp.
Then let the Aquarian sun and Saturn turn our gaze forward and be amazed at what could unfold if we step away from what was formerly comfortable but no longer works, dwell in the present, and seek those new lands. Winter is now half over, with spring easing closer with every morning sunrise. Run with that metaphor.
Friday starts off rocky as the Aries moon squares Pluto, then settles into a steadier groove for the weekend as the moon enters earthy, nurturing Taurus. Keep a pot of soup on and warm cuddly blankets nearby. Prepare for a fresh start on Monday as the moon enters communicative Gemini, then juggle possibilities and see how they fit together in the days ahead.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Expect impatience with both past problems and delayed plans. Let it fuel progress at a steady pace rather than set off a short fuse. By late afternoon, the rhythm slows down and lets us figure out our next step as the moon enters Taurus and sextiles creative Venus. Comfort food and comfortable people further tonight.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28: We could be quietly or vociferously stubborn as we resist changes for others. But we may need to make them for ourselves as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus. Attend the home front, take care of chores, and let our minds ponder the world while we get on with it. Evening calls for a leisurely change of scene.
SUNDAY, JAN. 29: Contemplate the balance between responsibilities and self-care as the moon squares Saturn this morning. Afternoon calls for us to build, find a solution, or make a clear short-term decision. Consider upgrading technology as mental Mercury trines change-inducing Uranus.
MONDAY, JAN. 30: Multitask and track all the spinning plates; everything needs a little nudge. Focus on returning phone calls, networking, responding to emails. Don’t speak glibly; keep to the point but dive deep. Consider the impact of words tonight. Nerves can make us unintentionally cranky. Be kind.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31: Search for memories which inspired gratitude, share them, and encourage a bittersweet healing early on. Midday, stay present and attend important communication. Camaraderie and communication can further all the projects now simmering. If in doubt, make the call.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1: Do over some past glitch and consider carefully what would work better this time as the moon enters Cancer midday. Let this be a turning point, a chance to step forward. Tonight share stories of the week; encourage recent progress and appreciation.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2: Happy Groundhog Day. The Cancer moon encourages reminiscence and can make the future seem daunting. Be kind to that tender place but take one step closer to a personal springtime. ◀