Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Our spirits could bunny hop between the past and the future this week. With Venus now in Pisces and a series of aspects to the healing asteroid Chiron, our tender hearts could be processing old emotions or recent grief or second-guessing old decisions that shifted our life.

But let’s not get stuck there. Fresh terrain and new possibilities hover just beyond the edges of these old memories and need attention now. Whether we were forced to search for new possibilities because the floor crumbled under our old situation or excitingly incubating new visions, we have work to do to launch the future now that all planets are direct.

Let’s timeshare between these two. Let Chiron bring up the past, harvesting information and wisdom along with ideas to handle a similar event in the future. If an old sadness or recent grief aches, let the grief flow like a river, not a swamp.

