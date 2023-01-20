Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

We come out of a deeply personal winter cycle and begin a season of community responsibility as the sun enters Aquarius. The planets nudge us to assess and renew our relationship to our community and the global human family.

This weekend Uranus turns direct after many months retrograde; all planets are now direct, and we get a stellar green light to forge ahead for the next few months. We can finally get somewhere, but where will be up to us.

We may feel some turbulence in this turning point or feel a nervous angst as Mercury goes through some minor anxiety-producing aspects to Mars, Venus, and Saturn this week. Notice the mental habit of worry and don’t buy into it. These little minor discomforts and communication glitches can push us to clear the ground, get centered, and build a more robust communications system.

