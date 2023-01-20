We come out of a deeply personal winter cycle and begin a season of community responsibility as the sun enters Aquarius. The planets nudge us to assess and renew our relationship to our community and the global human family.
This weekend Uranus turns direct after many months retrograde; all planets are now direct, and we get a stellar green light to forge ahead for the next few months. We can finally get somewhere, but where will be up to us.
We may feel some turbulence in this turning point or feel a nervous angst as Mercury goes through some minor anxiety-producing aspects to Mars, Venus, and Saturn this week. Notice the mental habit of worry and don’t buy into it. These little minor discomforts and communication glitches can push us to clear the ground, get centered, and build a more robust communications system.
Familiar habits and routines, old friends, and traditions can steady us while dealing with these unusual winds of weather, fate, and fortune as Venus conjuncts Saturn, but we have to reach out and engage them. Early next week a sensitizing Pisces moon can leave us low-energy or delicate.
After we’ve reconnected to our community and our teams and remembered good self-care, let’s get organized and headed in a good direction. Initiate change, start a project. Let’s set our sails so we can use a gust of momentum on Wednesday as the moon enters Aries and conjuncts Jupiter.
FRIDAY, JAN. 20: Expect an interestingly political day as the sun enters collective Aquarius and the competent Capricorn moon conjuncts Mercury. Step back from personal issues and notice the group dynamics at work, at home, and in the national news. Ask questions about motivation and support what’s working.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Morning could bring a thoughtful crankiness or a need to wrestle with some tough reality as the moon conjuncts Pluto. Tend hearts. The new moon in Aquarius midday instigates a new cycle in our community relationships: network, connect, check in with one another, and feel that supportive web. Share camaraderie tonight.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22: Don’t expect things to make sense. Anticipate some turbulence in the force. Still, be ready to take the pragmatic next step. Stay grounded and introspective as Uranus turns direct. Take responsibilities to beloveds not as a burden but as an opportunity to weave connection.
MONDAY, JAN. 23: The moon enters sensitive Pisces, and we can worry but also sense a more subtle, creative, and heartfelt way through. If we feel anxious today as Mercury semi-squares Saturn it will help to know that people are reliable, on task, doing what they said they’d do, or have a clear signal that plans changed. Relax, but keep that information flowing.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24: Putter and daydream, take care of one another, tap into the imaginative Muse, and make sure actions align with vision as the sun sextiles Jupiter under a wafting Pisces moon. This process may look less efficient, but it serves us to renew our dream and heal frayed feelings before we push forward.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25: Get organized and get headed in the right direction, ready to use an energy surge as the moon enters activated Aries. Doubts lift. Open up, leap forward, and take action — just think carefully about which direction to leap.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26: Tempers flare easily. Others may not work on our timing and that can be frustrating. If so, look within. This frustration may come from a new vulnerability or awareness of emotional needs or tug on the heartstrings as Venus enters Pisces. ◀