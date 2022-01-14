It’s going to be a wonky week. So when things get strange, push the pause button and hold still for a minute. Mental Mercury now turns retrograde for the next three weeks and complicates how we communicate and how we transport. Venus, queen of relationships and all we value, is retrograde to the end of the month, and change-inducing Uranus soon turns direct after many months retrograde. When planets change directions, the energy they symbolize can swirl and roil like a winter ocean.
With these retrogrades, we could feel like we’ll never get out of the 2020-2021 COVID vortex. Political headlines focus on the past, and relationships can review their low points. If this gets to us, we can use the retrogrades to consciously review any good memory or healthy progress.
Changes come later in the spring. For now, employ basic Mercury retrograde survival skills. When there’s a whiff of tension, don’t push; check for misunderstandings or stop, smile, back off, and come at it again later. Return to common goals, like the Constitution and democracy. Make room for delays, follow up on essentials, and track tight timelines carefully. Prioritize safety.
Use this time to catch up, finish loose ends, reconnect with old contacts, and revive shelved creative projects.
As Mercury retrogrades on Friday, a verbal Gemini moon loans us a talkative and adaptable mood. Over the weekend our moods roil as the moon waxes full in emotional Cancer, and the sun conjuncts intense Pluto. Look for plot twists midweek under a Leo moon and as Uranus turns direct. The general mood becomes more collaborative as the sun enters Aquarius.
FRIDAY, JAN. 14: Expect delays and don’t give up. Refine and adjust plans to prepare to build momentum in a month. Midday confusion can leave us overextended tonight. Prioritize rest. Enjoy ambient sharp-edged humor; just be kind as well as funny.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15: Let the world’s difficulties inspire more authenticity, not less. Take care of the home, family, and chosen family as the moon enters Cancer and trines Jupiter. Share the heart through actions rather than words.
SUNDAY, JAN. 16: Watch a tendency to catastrophize or get depressed as the sun conjuncts Pluto. Instead, honor a call to the heart and stick to what really matters. If emotional needs play bumper cars, drop below minor irritations and reactions as Mercury semi-squares Mars. Stay safe and keep the heart open.
MONDAY, JAN. 17: The emotional weather changes quickly; storm clouds scuttle over bright skies as the moon waxes full in deep-feeling Cancer. Dwell neither in the past nor the future; stay here and now. For stability, feel the earth beneath, the sky above, and spirit within all.
TUESDAY, JAN. 18: We may long for some positive excitement for a change as Uranus turns direct under an expressive Leo moon. Feel the feelings rather than invoke drama to express their depths. Keep an eye out for electronic difficulties and enjoy unexpected spontaneous moments.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19: Morning is slow or serious as the Leo moon opposes Saturn. People need more attention by midday. It eases practical work if we nurture connection first and then attempt to coordinate. The sun enters Aquarius tonight and turns our minds towards community and the body politic.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20: Make lists and check them off under the conscientious Virgo moon. Check to make sure all on the team have shared priorities. Do not take minor irritations out on one another. Lack of clarity rather than stupidity can cause problems. Celebrate every minor victory. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
