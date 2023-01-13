Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

This could be a week of dénouement. Some lost items will find their way back, hidden plans or agreements sneak into the open, and old grudges are exposed as Mars progresses in verbal Gemini and Mercury retrograde stations turn direct on Wednesday.

This can also be a week of quiet reckoning with ourselves, a new layer of honesty about our motivations or how our habits serve us and where they don’t. If we’ve been procrastinating — and that’s been so easy to do over the past few weeks with Mars and Mercury retrograde — it’s time to assess whether we just needed time off or if we are honestly not into some promise we’ve made. Or do we need to transform some demon of self-criticism in order to move forward? Don’t let the demons win.

This weekend begins with an optimistic, imaginative, if not particularly motivating sun-Neptune sextile, perfect for dreaming by a fireside. Sunday and Monday can feel more nefarious or focused under the Scorpio moon. We could want to push and pull at our life and change its shape. It won’t further to manipulate others, but we can let this inspire us to make our own changes.

