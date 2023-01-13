This could be a week of dénouement. Some lost items will find their way back, hidden plans or agreements sneak into the open, and old grudges are exposed as Mars progresses in verbal Gemini and Mercury retrograde stations turn direct on Wednesday.
This can also be a week of quiet reckoning with ourselves, a new layer of honesty about our motivations or how our habits serve us and where they don’t. If we’ve been procrastinating — and that’s been so easy to do over the past few weeks with Mars and Mercury retrograde — it’s time to assess whether we just needed time off or if we are honestly not into some promise we’ve made. Or do we need to transform some demon of self-criticism in order to move forward? Don’t let the demons win.
This weekend begins with an optimistic, imaginative, if not particularly motivating sun-Neptune sextile, perfect for dreaming by a fireside. Sunday and Monday can feel more nefarious or focused under the Scorpio moon. We could want to push and pull at our life and change its shape. It won’t further to manipulate others, but we can let this inspire us to make our own changes.
The week begins more cheerful and curious, but life needs to be an exercise in awareness. The impatient Sagittarius moon nudges us forward, and Mercury, while retrograde, asks us to hold still. If we lose essentials or develop a klutzy streak and trip over the dog, let’s slow down and get centered.
Moody turbulence could demand we check our priorities on Wednesday and Thursday as Mercury turns direct while the sun conjuncts Pluto. Possibilities for 2023 build momentum in the weeks ahead.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13: Keep talking; understanding is more important than conclusions. Straighten out recent communication glitches and dream possibilities as the Libra moon forms a grand trine with Mars and Venus. Tonight we want to be liked, feel appreciated, and taste beauty.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14: On this flirtatious and artistically exploratory day as Venus squares Uranus, we could crave a fresh perspective. We can enjoy new adventures while still respecting the people who already love and support us, or there could be some difficult conversations tonight as Mercury semi-squares Saturn.
SUNDAY, JAN. 15: The bigger picture impinges on our personal space; we are not separate from world events as the moon enters deep Scorpio. Notice a new awareness around old resentment or work that still needs to be done in our home, our self, and our world.
MONDAY, JAN. 16: Go within to contemplate or honor lingering grief, then reach out, discuss difficult things, and rabble-rouse as Mercury quincunxes Mars. Don’t search for blame but do speak honestly in the search for solutions. The future can be different than the past, but it may be hard to see today.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17: Be prepared for technical glitches. Get organized this morning, then reach out around noon as the moon enters expansive Sagittarius. Encourage seeds of new growth even though it’s hard to perceive where or how they’ll grow.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18: This could bring a turning point, but we have to slow down at a turn. Face tough decisions with compassion as the sun conjuncts Pluto while Mercury turns direct. Look for the path with the most possibilities. Walk, don’t run, and stay aware.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19: We can begin to see where we’re going as the waning moon enters competent Capricorn. Clear up back orders, organize, and be ready to leap forward after Saturday’s new moon in Aquarius. ◀