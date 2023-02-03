Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The stars infuse sensitivity and the need to talk, depression laced with humor, and an underlying driven quality on this multileveled week.

On one layer we get a planetary green light as expansive Jupiter in active Aries hurries us into the future. Underneath that layer a melancholy can either motivate us or depress us, leaving us wondering if we are enough, can do enough, or if there will ever be enough as Mercury approaches a conjunction with Pluto. That conjunction can point out where the real problems are and ask us to take action.

It furthers to have a project to obsess over for the next few weeks, to take some of this drive and direct it productively. If depression whispers, small accomplishments can help while we listen for the deeper causes.

