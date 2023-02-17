Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The sun enters Pisces this weekend. The last astrological sign is symbolized by fish, water, wetlands, and permeable boundaries. Venus enters sparky, spring-forward Aries. This week’s mood is sensitive, vulnerable, and reactive, with a thread of competence underneath.

Though we may drift in our late-winter dreams we’ll also need to wrestle ground-roots responsibilities as serious Saturn semi-squares healing Chiron. That aspect challenges us to tend structures and foundations, the health of our teeth and bones, our approach to our security, and boundaries.

This aspect also nudges us to notice what’s not working for us and look at any ambiguous message we broadcast around our work. Come up with a more direct and honest signal; phrase our request to the universe honestly and clearly so we can wholeheartedly request work within these healthy limitations.