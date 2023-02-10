Two tricky aspects bookend this week and ask us to take the world, but not ourselves, seriously. We may need to look at our worst-case scenarios — plan for them, know we can survive — and then turn on our imagination toward the best that could happen and take a step in that direction.
As the weekend begins, our mind could poke at sad, scary, or morbid things — and fixate or be fascinated — as mental Mercury conjuncts intense Pluto, symbol of life, death, and transformation. Toward the end of the week the sun conjuncts Saturn and encourages us to inventory our life, notice what makes us feel safe and secure, and note where we are and where we have work to do. But we can take our situation way too seriously and need to keep a kind perspective.
Sandwiched between these heavy aspects, Mercury enters Aquarius this weekend and brings us all up in other people’s business for the next few weeks. Either through a gossipy edge or an enhanced sense of social awareness and responsibility, we choose how we run with it.
Valentine’s Day could bring a touch of magic if we don’t load it up with expectations. Venus and Neptune conjunct, which can both help us idealize romance and cause pain where our life is far from that ideal. That conjunction also brings a creative, spiritual, and artistic note and can help us remember this is an Aquarian holiday. We can exercise our heart chakra and meditatively or pragmatically love the world or give Valentines to all we know, just like we did in second grade. Thursday brings us back to work as the sun conjuncts Saturn.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10: Expect a turning point or plot twist as Mercury conjuncts Pluto though we can’t see very far down the road yet. Focus productively rather than obsessively midday and don’t get caught in other people’s obsessions. Share stories and support each other tonight.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11: The world feels serious and so do our problems under an introverted Scorpio moon, but we don’t have to go it alone. Reach for or create a supportive network as Mercury enters sociable Aquarius. Enjoy the sensation of generosity tonight as the sun semi-squares Jupiter.
SUNDAY, FEB. 12: Don’t just move furniture around this restless day; consider the ramifications before making an emotional, mental, or physical change so it only needs to be done once. Look for the real existential changes needed underneath.
MONDAY, FEB. 13: Early morning could bring hopeful dreams. Midday, the world’s heaviness can dampen our spirits but loan us efficiency. The mood lightens as the moon enters Sagittarius this evening, but we still wrestle with important work and weighty thoughts.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14: Share the love this Valentine’s Day; connect with people of like mind and take the stress off romantic expectations. We can be impatient unless we feel we’re moving forward as the restless Sagittarius moon opposes Mars. The dogs need a walk and so do we.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15: Make a compassionate decision this morning, connect with beloveds, share caring, and look for beauty as Venus conjuncts Neptune. Most of us could feel emotional, raw, in need of hope and positivity. Our thoughts grow more practical this evening as the moon enters competent Capricorn.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16: We’ll feel younger in a few days, but now the world sits heavily as the sun conjuncts Saturn. We can check to make sure we’re on track, so at our life’s end we can look back at this journey and know we did what we needed to do. ◀