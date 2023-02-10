Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Two tricky aspects bookend this week and ask us to take the world, but not ourselves, seriously. We may need to look at our worst-case scenarios — plan for them, know we can survive — and then turn on our imagination toward the best that could happen and take a step in that direction.

As the weekend begins, our mind could poke at sad, scary, or morbid things — and fixate or be fascinated — as mental Mercury conjuncts intense Pluto, symbol of life, death, and transformation. Toward the end of the week the sun conjuncts Saturn and encourages us to inventory our life, notice what makes us feel safe and secure, and note where we are and where we have work to do. But we can take our situation way too seriously and need to keep a kind perspective.

Sandwiched between these heavy aspects, Mercury enters Aquarius this weekend and brings us all up in other people’s business for the next few weeks. Either through a gossipy edge or an enhanced sense of social awareness and responsibility, we choose how we run with it.

