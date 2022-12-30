The coming year may start slow but eventful with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus all retrograde. To make the most of it, engage basic Mercury retrograde thriving skills and use these first few weeks in January to review, reconsider, repair, and handle unusual side agenda rather than push forward. Stay safe and avoid inattentive mishaps. Laugh at the slapstick, make the most of delays and changes in schedule, and prioritize understanding one another rather than being right.
Take these few weeks to consider progress so far and where to go next. Mars turns direct Jan. 12, Mercury on Jan. 18, Uranus on Jan. 22, and then we’re off and running. Throughout 2023, the planets push to accomplish and transform our world; Saturn, our symbol of structure and responsibility, starts the year in Aquarius and enters Pisces on March 7, while transformative Pluto steps into Aquarius on March 23.
The fixed air sign Aquarius offers an image of people sitting in a circle, equals holding hands and working together, and calls for us to create new pragmatic philosophies and nurture our circles, webs, and cohorts. Pluto last walked through Aquarius between 1778-1797 when it heralded an era of revolution to abolish monarchies and create democracies. We’re stepping into a few decades which could revolutionize how we collect, connect, educate, and govern our world.
Throughout 2023, Neptune in Pisces continues to make truth foggy, immune systems and boundaries permeable, but it encourages our spiritual practice, our empathy, and intuition. Venus conjuncts Pluto this weekend and calls us to our hearts. It’s up to us to take any recent loss, any painful memory into bittersweet depth and use it to celebrate what we do have. Craft a more connected, compassionate future.
FRIDAY, DEC. 30: A busy Aries moon rushes us while Mercury retrograde asks us to slow down, stay safe, consider carefully, and do it right the first time. Good conversation over dinner can lead to crankiness late at night if we’re overtired.
SATURDAY, DEC. 31: Early morning crankiness or anxiety shifts midday as the moon enters grounded Taurus. Think slow, steady, and feed the senses. Tonight, ponder intentions for the new year and speak from the heart. Prioritize safety and keep beloveds close.
SUNDAY, JAN. 1: Let the morning be slow and steady. Eat delicious foods to invoke a good new year. Consider impending exciting changes, but don’t do very much as mental Mercury sextiles imaginative if confusing Neptune.
MONDAY, JAN. 2: The morning starts slow but then pivots toward the future. Use the day to take inventory and decide what to do next. By evening it’s time to check in with friends, world events, and our work as the moon enters curious Gemini and Venus enters collective Aquarius.
TUESDAY, JAN. 3: Focus on clear communication as the verbal Gemini moon conjuncts aggressive Mars. Speak with patience, as it’s too easy to jump to conclusions or speak too sharply and have to clean up afterward. Speak up, ask clarifying questions, and sense when to listen.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4: Work around potential technical and personal glitches with creativity, affection, and a sense of humor as Venus sextiles Jupiter and the moon squares confusing Neptune. Encourage what is beautiful and lovable with praise and appreciation.
THURSDAY, JAN. 5: Our feelings can hit a high tide as the waxing moon enters emotional Cancer; let people nest or rest behind a protective shell if they want. We may need to make a change, move furniture, reorganize, as the sun trines restless Uranus, but let’s keep it needed and minimal.