Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The coming year may start slow but eventful with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus all retrograde. To make the most of it, engage basic Mercury retrograde thriving skills and use these first few weeks in January to review, reconsider, repair, and handle unusual side agenda rather than push forward. Stay safe and avoid inattentive mishaps. Laugh at the slapstick, make the most of delays and changes in schedule, and prioritize understanding one another rather than being right.

Take these few weeks to consider progress so far and where to go next. Mars turns direct Jan. 12, Mercury on Jan. 18, Uranus on Jan. 22, and then we’re off and running. Throughout 2023, the planets push to accomplish and transform our world; Saturn, our symbol of structure and responsibility, starts the year in Aquarius and enters Pisces on March 7, while transformative Pluto steps into Aquarius on March 23.

The fixed air sign Aquarius offers an image of people sitting in a circle, equals holding hands and working together, and calls for us to create new pragmatic philosophies and nurture our circles, webs, and cohorts. Pluto last walked through Aquarius between 1778-1797 when it heralded an era of revolution to abolish monarchies and create democracies. We’re stepping into a few decades which could revolutionize how we collect, connect, educate, and govern our world.

