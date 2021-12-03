It’s time to shed what we don’t need and clear space for a new cycle. We turn a corner on this Saturday’s new moon solar eclipse in Sagittarius. The eclipse occurs early in the morning and is only visible in South America; we are out of its crosshairs but will feel its cleansing impact.
Eclipses shift the energy and precipitate actions that have felt stuck or delayed and can eclipse what is no longer relevant. So let’s take a good look at what we need to compost to create room for new understanding, a larger global perspective, and a fresh connection to the ecosystem, all Sagittarian concerns. We can clear out old toys to make room for holiday presents, release a doctrine which felt important last year but no longer supports a healthy future, or let go of an old sense of self which was too small or large for our authentic truths. Above all, Sagittarius encourages us to be honest with ourselves and others.
Over the weekend, the moon in Sagittarius encourages us to get outside into the wild to help us integrate recent changes, so take the dog for a walk. It also brings our attention to global news to notice changes that will affect us all.
On Sunday, the moon enters Capricorn for a potentially industrious and competent few days that are good for launching new projects, but let’s make sure the lines of communication stay clear as Mercury squares intuitive but confusing Neptune early next week. This aspect invokes seasonal magic, glittering lights, and dreams of sugar plums but also can exacerbate conspiracy theories and general confusion.
The moon enters Aquarius on Tuesday and brings our attention to group dynamics; let’s make sure we also stay sensitive to the feelings of those closest to us.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3: Notice a change coming — whether it’s winter break, a new job, or concern about an impending loss — as the moon enters Sagittarius. Adapt to changing circumstances and support one another.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4: At 12:42 a.m., the new moon solar eclipse shakes things loose. Check the headlines and check in with the soul, look for what’s been released, and consider what to initiate. Notice a shift towards winter and solstice holidays.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5: The moon enters industrious and potentially competent Capricorn this morning. Build, create, decorate, and move, but avoid pushing others into motion; everyone has to listen to their own muse.
MONDAY, DEC. 6: Check that lines of communication are clear throughout the week and confirm all important points but launch new projects as activating Mars sextiles empowering Pluto. People may be friendly but do not want to get too close, although they do want their efforts seen and supported. Be kind through random mood swings tonight.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7: It’s hard to see clearly as Mercury squares Neptune. Check the weather, check attitudes, and look out for obfuscating circumstances. Double check that everyone’s on the same page before proceeding as the moon enters Aquarius. Keep any competitive edges humorous and choose arguments carefully as Mars squares Jupiter tonight.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8: Accomplish and build trust with collaborators. Follow through on obligations and responsibilities and weave connections. Even though these community threads work, a heaviness or world-weariness can weigh on us, and we need a moment later on.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9: The day strangely wanders as the moon enters sensitive Pisces. We could feel more permeable and vulnerable, emotional, and need to catch up with personal issues. It’s time to empathize and be present for one another rather than push efficiency. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.