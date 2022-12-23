Let life slow down this holiday week. Mercury appears to slow and hold still, then turns retrograde on Thursday, Dec. 29, which is wonderful for those moments when we can truly let go of our busy lives, celebrate the turn of the season, and rest. The sun is at its lowest ebb in this Northern Hemisphere; starting on Friday, Dec. 23, the days begin to grow longer. As long as we take our time and don’t stress about doing just right, all can be well, though that can be a tall order.
Friday’s new moon in competent and determined Capricorn resonates through the weekend and nudges us to do something, anything; we can push and pull at our life, our cooking, or at one another. A friendlier, more relaxed Aquarius moon on Christmas day can help us gather and appreciate our circles if we can laugh about our foibles and let each one show up just as they are, rather than hold everyone to an Aquarian ideal of a perfect holiday.
Next week begins under a sensitive Pisces moon, so go gently and listen attentively. Keep the rhythm slow and thoughtful even as the pulse speeds up when the moon enters willful and active Aries as Mercury turns retrograde for the next three weeks and complicates any rush. Get busier but prioritize safety and keep the heart open and patience on tap.
FRIDAY, DEC. 23: Make thoughtful decisions about family and cultural traditions after this early new moon in Capricorn. It can be important to feel in control of our food, decorations, or work, but do not try to control others. Invite instead. Take a step toward a life in balance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 24: A lovely moon-Venus conjunction, visible just after sunset, adds a glow to the whole day, as long as we stay honest. Don’t try to do things just right; instead, act with love. Be loyal to the inner ideal and not the details. Mercury sextiles Neptune offering a good story line, but it can leave us fuzzy headed.
SUNDAY, DEC. 25: Forget having deep one-on-one talks and enjoy a communal buzz or a moment alone as the moon enters communal Aquarius. Share ideas and wonderful food rather than try to convince anyone. Late afternoon, we can stay peaceful through a restless moon-Mars trine if we stretch our legs and get physical.
MONDAY, DEC. 26: Do not take others’ preoccupations personally. On this odd, disjointed day we can strain to impose our will; better to tackle some quick goal instead. Our minds turn more serious, and decisions and responsibilities clarify tonight as the moon conjuncts Saturn.
TUESDAY, DEC. 27: Feelings sensitize and guilt makes us twitchy as the moon enters Pisces and squares Mars. Compassion runs strong, but so can self-pity. It will feel good to be helpful, but make sure that help is really needed, not performative. Stay gentle, keep expectations minimal, and celebrate whatever works.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28: We are still sensitive, if generally well-meaning as affectionate Venus sextiles imaginative Neptune. Keep the schedule loose and dance around glitches. Put form into function; practical beauty furthers. Tonight we could use extra rest or disappear into a story or meditation.
THURSDAY, DEC. 29: Move and speak with mindfulness as the planets step on the gas and brake at the same time. The moon enters impatient, speedy Aries while Mercury retrogrades to slow and complicate the dynamics. A kind and competent conjunction between Venus and Mercury helps us speak with passion, but we need to make sure we’re not galloping down the wrong path.