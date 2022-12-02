‘Tis the season. This week planets in enthusiastic fire signs encourage us to fully enter the winter holiday season. Magical-thinking Neptune turns direct after months retrograde and adds an extra twinkle to the holiday lights but also a touch of magical thinking to our emotional assumptions as Neptune squares heart-centered Venus.
We don’t have to get all of our decorations up, but we might consider what acts of generosity, creativity, and goodwill we’d like to accomplish this winter. Over the weekend a proactive Aries moon combines with that desire for an enchanted twinkle and encourages us to break routine and create something lovely. But with this Neptune-Venus square it can be hard to read other peoples’ motives, whether they are lost in their own fairy tale or disaster movie. Both Mercury and Mars are out of bound, or out of the sun’s yearly path, and while this can bring lovely spontaneous moments, it can also stimulate some truly strange experiences.
Let’s direct our enthusiasm wisely this weekend while the Aries moon trines the sun in Sagittarius, both active fire signs. Early next week our desire for seasonal magic can clash with practical necessities as the moon enters grounded Taurus Sunday night and mental Mercury enters results-oriented Capricorn on Tuesday, but these earthy planets can help us accomplish our work goals before the holidays begin.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2: Direct enthusiasm wisely. People spout off quickly while the fiery Aries moon trines the sun in Sagittarius. High spirits can make us joyful when expressed but produce impulsive frustration if we feel blocked. The effect of last week’s arguments could linger; don’t hold on to tension but look for common goals instead.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3: Wonderfully sociable aspects encourage us to dive into seasonal events, but some more haunting existential questions can cloud the waters underneath as the sun semi-squares Pluto. Be gentle with questions of self-worth. Tonight, magic beckons as Venus squares Neptune; don’t jump to conclusions about other people’s feelings but do find that magic in twinkling lights and compassionate acts.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4: Cook a nice breakfast and get comfortable as the Taurus moon works its embodied wonders. Don’t hurry; watch holiday movies, practice arts and crafts, or tell each other stories. Just acknowledge the stories are actual fiction rather than a comfortable emotional or political invention that can steer us off course.
MONDAY, DEC. 5: Refocus on work, respond productively to deadlines, and make things happen. The earthy Taurus moon encourages us to get practical and do feasibility studies on the weekend’s great ideas. Pitch an idea, proposal, or resume — and manifest.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6: Talk it out but back up what is said with facts and action as Mercury squares generous Jupiter under a verbal Gemini moon. Work with a fresh sense of organization and competence as Mercury enters Capricorn. Don’t give in to discouragement; tackle one goal at a time.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7: Stay grounded on this potentially wild day. Expect unexpected comments and actions as the full Gemini moon conjuncts Mars. Speak up but speak thoughtfully. Don’t get caught up in other people’s whirlwind. Find safe ways to channel sudden flashes of anger or impulse tonight.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8: Settle down, settle in, and see what needs to be repaired, reorganized, or pursued after yesterday’s wildcards. Don’t try to hold people longer than the capacity of their attention span. Make fresh contacts for work, approach new territory, write what needs to be written. Practical work stabilizes our emotions. Tonight, undiplomatic comments are probably awkwardness, not lack of love. ◀