Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

‘Tis the season. This week planets in enthusiastic fire signs encourage us to fully enter the winter holiday season. Magical-thinking Neptune turns direct after months retrograde and adds an extra twinkle to the holiday lights but also a touch of magical thinking to our emotional assumptions as Neptune squares heart-centered Venus.

We don’t have to get all of our decorations up, but we might consider what acts of generosity, creativity, and goodwill we’d like to accomplish this winter. Over the weekend a proactive Aries moon combines with that desire for an enchanted twinkle and encourages us to break routine and create something lovely. But with this Neptune-Venus square it can be hard to read other peoples’ motives, whether they are lost in their own fairy tale or disaster movie. Both Mercury and Mars are out of bound, or out of the sun’s yearly path, and while this can bring lovely spontaneous moments, it can also stimulate some truly strange experiences.

Let’s direct our enthusiasm wisely this weekend while the Aries moon trines the sun in Sagittarius, both active fire signs. Early next week our desire for seasonal magic can clash with practical necessities as the moon enters grounded Taurus Sunday night and mental Mercury enters results-oriented Capricorn on Tuesday, but these earthy planets can help us accomplish our work goals before the holidays begin.

Popular in the Community