There's a happy return of the light. After this week, each day lengthens until summer. We’ll feel many shifts in the force this week as the moon waxes full in Gemini on Saturday, Venus turns retrograde on Sunday, and the sun enters Capricorn on Tuesday.
Venus is the symbolic ruler of what we love, what we’re attracted to, what we care about, what we value. Every 18 months she retrogrades for about 43 days and asks us to reevaluate all that matters to us. Venus conjuncts Pluto now through early March, so this will be a deep and potent reevaluation. Please sort wisely and don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
This Venus retrograde can test us. Like the recent tornadoes that arrived just as the conjunction initiated, this aspect can bring our heart to what really matters in the face of life and death. Venus wants to know where we’re willing to do the work and step forward, and where we need to step back around relationships, investments, politics — anywhere we form attachments. If we find ourselves suddenly rethinking all relationships, let’s do so with an open heart and a sense of possibility.
Saturday’s Gemini full moon inspires holiday walks and helps us have brief productive conversations over serious topics. The moon enters more heart-centered, family-oriented Cancer on Sunday, and Mercury trines Uranus to bring fresh news and a clear perspective on Monday. Tuesday at 8:59 a.m. winter officially begins. The moon enters festive Leo and adds panache and drama to our seasonal festivities.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17: Attention scatters. We multitask with grace and juggle easily, though we may occasionally drop the ball. Make decisions midday as the moon trines Saturn. Wander and appreciate short conversations this evening as the Gemini moon squares magical Neptune.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18: It’s another scattered but potentially cheery day where simple, pleasant moments can offer temporary respite from our deeper ongoing work. Share the wisdom of past experiences with someone who needs it. The full moon in Gemini trines Jupiter this evening and enlivens any holiday gathering.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19: Curl up in the cozy place and take care of each other as the moon enters tender, self-protective Cancer while Venus retrogrades. Share emotional insights and listen to one another but consider not trying to hammer out a new understanding until the dust settles.
MONDAY, DEC. 20: Moody, introspective, and restless, and internally focused Cancer moon opposes Pluto and asks us to review our year, honor who’s missing, and be prepared to turn a corner. Mercury trines Uranus and whispers to us to not give up, things can be different. Ponder what changes could make it all worthwhile.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21: The sun enters Capricorn at 8:59 a.m., and Capricorn calls us to reconnect with our roots, traditions, and rituals in this pause as the world pivots, seasons change, and the days begin to grow longer. As the moon enters festive Leo and trines Mars this afternoon, celebrate the solstice, connect with beloveds, and restore resilience to the heart for the work ahead.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22: The mood is festive and stubborn. Send some love the family way but prioritize friends and community as the Leo moon squares Uranus and opposes Saturn. Bond together and wrestle with the deeper, more stubborn changes rumbling underneath the seasonal twinkle.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23: Make merry, jingle those bells, and have a party. We want to be entertained as the Leo moon opposes Jupiter midday. That Leo moon inclines us to excesses of feeling, cookies, and action, so let’s stay conscious and choose our excess wisely. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
