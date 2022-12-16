Hold still for a moment during this darkest week in the northern hemisphere. Even in this busy season, find solace and rest in the deep quiet during this liminal moment, in a break between major transits, in the dark winter’s chill. Find our universal connection in that quiet.
Like a dormant tree, let this quiet seep into the bones to renew because it’s going to be a busy season ahead. We can use that quiet to contemplate what we want to launch this year as Jupiter enters Aries. Jupiter symbolizes what opens us, expands our world, broadens our horizons. Look for the arrival of interesting people and possibilities, as well as new problems that reach a crisis point as Jupiter enters exuberant, direct, brave, urgent, revolutionary Aries.
This weekend the planets encourage us to meander and see the twinkling lights with the sun in extroverted Sagittarius and moon in relationship-oriented Libra. With Venus and Mercury in pragmatic Capricorn, we’ll need to stay on task and deal with the world’s serious issues.
Next week begins under a focused Scorpio moon which helps us concentrate, but if it brings up any hidden resentments, let them fly away like grumbling blackbirds and stay focused on the real issues at hand. On Wednesday, the sun enters Capricorn, and winter begins. For the next few days celebrate the slow return of the sun, the warmth, and the hopefulness of a new year ahead.
FRIDAY, DEC. 16: Morning can be efficient but prickly with a sarcastically humorous edge as the Virgo moon opposes Jupiter. The moon enters Libra midday for a more relaxed and sociable afternoon, perfect for a holiday party as some weight is lifted.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17: On this restless and friendly day, let errands be an excuse to sociably connect and support good causes. Mental Mercury trines change-inducing Uranus and encourages us to change the world in large and small ways. Take an opportunity to revive relationships with a new level of gentle honesty.
SUNDAY, DEC. 18: Find something wonderful to contemplate on this thoughtful morning as the moon trines contemplative Saturn. Be kind to anyone dealing with lingering sadness or longing as the moon squares Pluto and enters Scorpio midday. Remember to directly ask for what’s needed without convolution or barbs.
MONDAY, DEC. 19: Some people may act more like Grinch than elves as Venus forms an irritating quincunx to Mars. We could feel edgy, uncomfortable, but emotions can be manageable if we don’t drink too much coffee. The Scorpio moon needs a healthy place to obsess. Back off a tendency to get controlling in discomfort.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20: Watch a tendency to spin in circles. We can feel both called to change as Jupiter enters Aries and a need for restful escape as the moon trines imaginative Neptune. Feel the spiritual call of the natural world; hear the trees sigh, feel the bears asleep underground, and find a moment of quiet.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21: Feel the turning of the tide as the moon enters exploratory Sagittarius, the sun enters enduring Capricorn, and winter begins. On this shortest day, review the past and pivot toward the future; contemplate what to nurture this winter. Celebrate the light within each heart, the light that warms us.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22: Let other people’s traditions expand one’s worldview. Venus trines Uranus and encourages us to step out of our comfort zone and see beauty in a different way. There’s no need to throw out the old; along with the familiar. Try something entirely new. ◀