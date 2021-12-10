Visions of sugar plums dance and lights twinkle in the evergreen tips as the sun and Mercury in upbeat Sagittarius square dreamy Neptune, adding magic to our coming solstice season. Neptune also can leave us slightly dazed, unrealistic, easily overwhelmed, and feeling permeable to any passing germ. We may need to ask tough questions and ponder the line between truth and bamboozlement.
Under this glitter and fuzzy thinking, the week is bookended with Saturn aspects that encourage us to get our work done anyway, no matter how the lights twinkle. Along with the glitz and hard work runs deeper, more heartfelt work as Venus and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn.
From now through March, this Venus-Pluto conjunction asks us to consider how all things Venusian relate to all things Plutonian. How do women, love, creativity, and compassion relate to power, control, oppression, loss, and empowerment? This question underlies both Supreme Court debates on women’s bodily rights and children’s right to safe schools. On a more personal level, it asks us to make thoughtful, healthy relationship decisions and to not enable but love in the face of loss. Even when our heart is heavy, have compassion and love anyway.
The weekend starts out under a kind, easily overwhelmed Pisces moon. The pace picks up Saturday afternoon as the moon enters impulsive Aries. Notice a shift in the season on Monday as Mars enters upbeat, forward-thinking Sagittarius and Mercury enters competent Capricorn. It brings our focus toward traditions, systems, efficiency, and control. These changes help us get our packages out and get our travel plans in place. Wonderful aromas waft midweek as a delicious Taurus moon brings a steady pace — and the desire for tasty cookies.
FRIDAY, DEC. 10: Concentrate on one thing at a time to avoid feeling easily overtaken by sensitivity and subtle complications as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune. Doubts come up and we may wonder if we have what it takes, which is a sign that we need a break. Look to joyful last-minute plans tonight.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11: Our moods slosh around this morning, so process overnight dreams and recent events. Avoid any sudden emotional decisions but keep the heart open. Around noon, look forward as the moon enters Aries. Consider spontaneous magic tonight.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12: Most people may be somewhat distracted, working out something internally, and need to hear themselves, complete a chapter, and find a new inner thread. It renews to listen to that internal call as long as we don’t step on another’s toes.
MONDAY, DEC. 13: Close one chapter and engage a new one as Mars enters peripatetic Sagittarius and Mercury enters organized Capricorn. A burst of active competence helps get proposals submitted and packages in the mail. Sidestep frustration as the Aries moon squares Pluto late afternoon.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14: Cinnamon wafts and the butter beckons as the moon enters slower, sensual Taurus and calls us to bake those cookies. Business slows down and becomes more pragmatic. We want fewer ideas and more substantial action.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15: At home and on the job let momentum build toward a new perspective or project but keep lines of communication open to stay on track. Measure twice and check in with each other three times.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16: Tend to practical stuff this morning and offer tangible comfort to those in need. This afternoon the moon enters verbal Gemini and opposes Mars; people will gossip and debate more than cooperate. Let go of pugnaciousness to find answers.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
