Laze in the summer’s heat when you can because it may be a busy week. The emotional winds pick up, and we may be unusually productive. But we should deal with frustrations — whether people aren’t available or unexpected events clutter the landscape — as Saturn squares Mars and Uranus in Taurus. Savor each ripe tomato, each sweet moment in between.
Our minds sharpen with mental Mercury now in intelligent Virgo, and this can help us solve those problems with great ingenuity if we stop worrying and stay focused on solutions. Mercury in Virgo encourages us to think ahead and start planning next season’s work.
Back to those emotional winds: with sensitive Venus in deep-feeling Cancer opposing Pluto, we may deal with loss or miss old friends, long for a relationship that is just out of reach, or feel our heart twinge toward something other than what we have. We may need to grieve a changing ecosystem or a more personal loss. Let that pull us out of isolation or complacency and reconnect with compassion.
The weekend begins potentially exciting or stormy as the moon in Scorpio opposes Mars and Uranus. On Saturday, the moon enters more engaging and sociable Sagittarius, so we could feel tension between responsibilities and what we want to do.
Midweek, that Capricorn moon pulls us back into competition and accomplishment. Thursday brings a most socially connecting full moon in Aquarius, a wonderful time to howl and gather with the community.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5: Strong will and muscular emotions arise under that Scorpio moon. Some people just want to wrestle — so do machinery and other practical things. Become ingenious and inventive instead. Tonight softens towards a gracious peacefulness as the moon trines Venus.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6: Morning starts off subdued and willful. A generous spirit arises as the moon enters Sagittarius and trines Jupiter midday, bringing more extroverted and active, busy and connected energy, though with a slightly self-critical undertone. Be kind, particularly towards those attempting a new skill.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7: Engage a potentially magical day as Venus trines Neptune; blessings flow, but we need to work to make it so. Engage. Along with visions, spirit, creativity, and unusual moments of connection we need to wrangle logistical difficulties. See the vision, enjoy the fun, and be willing to do the work.
MONDAY, AUG. 8: Take it slow: take an extra minute watching hummingbirds or sipping coffee this morning. The mood grows industrious midday as the moon enters productive Capricorn. Get busy, but watch a tendency to push others around. Keep intentions clear. Let melancholic undertones nurture compassion as Venus opposes Pluto tonight.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9: People can get difficult. Some have a good reason and that needs to be addressed; others need a workaround rather than competition or confrontation as Mars challenges Jupiter. Tend to the issue rather than try to jolly them. The humor becomes more apparent tonight as the moon trines Uranus.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10: We could get a fresh understanding of what works, what doesn’t, and what we want to do about it as the moon conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn. Afternoon brings a more upbeat perspective and cooperative helpfulness under a collaborative Aquarius moon.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11: A wildcard: we could just feel anxious, wild and crazy, or prepare to make an important shift as the sun squares change-inducing Uranus. Midday, Venus enters Leo and can help us express our affection, our story, and talk to strangers. The Aquarius full moon at 7:35 p.m. makes it a night to celebrate community. ◀