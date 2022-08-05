Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Laze in the summer’s heat when you can because it may be a busy week. The emotional winds pick up, and we may be unusually productive. But we should deal with frustrations — whether people aren’t available or unexpected events clutter the landscape — as Saturn squares Mars and Uranus in Taurus. Savor each ripe tomato, each sweet moment in between.

Our minds sharpen with mental Mercury now in intelligent Virgo, and this can help us solve those problems with great ingenuity if we stop worrying and stay focused on solutions. Mercury in Virgo encourages us to think ahead and start planning next season’s work.

Back to those emotional winds: with sensitive Venus in deep-feeling Cancer opposing Pluto, we may deal with loss or miss old friends, long for a relationship that is just out of reach, or feel our heart twinge toward something other than what we have. We may need to grieve a changing ecosystem or a more personal loss. Let that pull us out of isolation or complacency and reconnect with compassion.

Popular in the Community