The natural world has a gift for us this weekend. Summer’s plants slide towards dormancy and grain waves in the fields ready to be harvested. What in our life are we ready to harvest?
Notice the fine line between excitement, anxiety, and conscientious awareness. Before we act, let’s check whether we are working from our anxiety or from our curiosity. Virgo and Gemini are both nervy Mercury-ruled signs. This weekend the new moon in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini and sharpens our tools as it heightens our awareness. This pattern can also hone our critical edge and electrify our nerves.
This new moon could be a healing time to take apart our lives, look at each piece, dust and polish, and put it back together in a new form. Let’s do this with the spacious heart and avoid imposing this creative reconstruction on another. If we find ourselves enumerating little things that bug us, let’s make sure we also list what we love. Catch them doing something right and share our gratitude.
Friday unrolls under a sociable Leo moon, then rolls into a thoughtful, nervy, potentially healing weekend under the Virgo moon while aesthetic Venus squares restless Uranus. Engage patience to work through problems rather than walk away, fix our painting rather than throw it out.
Early next week repair and nurture all relationships under a sociable Libra moon. Midweek expect to feel every mood: appreciative, anxious, resentful, melancholic, sullen, investigative, and excited. Just let it flow and focus on actions that lead toward that best case scenario.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26: Honor people’s needs to feel seen and they cooperate. This afternoon’s mood is inefficient but potentially enjoyable. Restlessness can make it hard to settle a debate. Concentrate as Venus squares Uranus and the moon enters Virgo. Keep the agenda light tonight.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27: Early this morning the new moon in Virgo can usher in a healthy turning point. Take a critical look at the garden, the closet, how the house is arranged, what the work entails, and consider making editorial choices. Experiment. Keep the changes light and reversible until they prove the right direction.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28: Let’s not make others prove they love us through their work, but we can share our hearts with our efforts as Venus opposes Saturn. It furthers to work on something joyful together with our beloveds. Just don’t work on one another.
MONDAY, AUG. 29: Discuss new plans, considerations, social overtures. Think about what brings life into balance as the moon and Mercury conjunct in Libra. Consider social and interpersonal equity at work. Balance what’s out of whack and watch work smooth out.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30: Enjoy each other’s company on this potentially lovely day. Celebrate anything moving in a good direction as the sun quincunxes generous Jupiter. Just don’t go over the top. Appreciate a growing sense of personal authority and wisdom tonight, and nurture that along.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31: Get agreement on short-term plans in this morning’s cooperative mood. Clarify terms because a Venus-Neptune quincunx can leave people thinking they understand when they don’t. Later, people can huff or withdraw in response to those miscues as the moon enters focused Scorpio. Give people a moment alone or work on a shared goal.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1: It’s an intense and strangely competitive day as Mars sextiles Jupiter. If we disagree, we dig in our heels. So pose a question, get the Scorpio curious, give us time, and let us think about it. Use this determination to tackle long-range conundrums. ◀