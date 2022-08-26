Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The natural world has a gift for us this weekend. Summer’s plants slide towards dormancy and grain waves in the fields ready to be harvested. What in our life are we ready to harvest?

Notice the fine line between excitement, anxiety, and conscientious awareness. Before we act, let’s check whether we are working from our anxiety or from our curiosity. Virgo and Gemini are both nervy Mercury-ruled signs. This weekend the new moon in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini and sharpens our tools as it heightens our awareness. This pattern can also hone our critical edge and electrify our nerves.

This new moon could be a healing time to take apart our lives, look at each piece, dust and polish, and put it back together in a new form. Let’s do this with the spacious heart and avoid imposing this creative reconstruction on another. If we find ourselves enumerating little things that bug us, let’s make sure we also list what we love. Catch them doing something right and share our gratitude.

Popular in the Community