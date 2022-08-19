Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Get ready to have great long conversations that mull over the world during the evening meal. It’s a great time to deepen our connections, have a summer flirtation, or find new allies, plan, and debate with mental Mercury in its own intelligent sign of Virgo with Mars heading into voluble Gemini and sociable Venus and the sun now in extroverted Leo.

This energy is nervy, curious, occasionally anxious, with a sharp sense of humor and urgency to connect. Mercury in Virgo gleefully points out problems but can make us a tad touchy accepting critical comments; we can dish it out but can’t take it, even as a joke. However the mood can stay sunny where we can speak freely and feel heard.

This weekend, take all those wonderful conversations and wild ideas with a grain of salt. Mercury opposes intuitive but sometimes-confusing Neptune, which can expand our imagination and intuition but also leave us floating in dreamland with important details just beyond our reach. Keep an eye on the weather, construction, and other potential transportation delays.

