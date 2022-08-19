Get ready to have great long conversations that mull over the world during the evening meal. It’s a great time to deepen our connections, have a summer flirtation, or find new allies, plan, and debate with mental Mercury in its own intelligent sign of Virgo with Mars heading into voluble Gemini and sociable Venus and the sun now in extroverted Leo.
This energy is nervy, curious, occasionally anxious, with a sharp sense of humor and urgency to connect. Mercury in Virgo gleefully points out problems but can make us a tad touchy accepting critical comments; we can dish it out but can’t take it, even as a joke. However the mood can stay sunny where we can speak freely and feel heard.
This weekend, take all those wonderful conversations and wild ideas with a grain of salt. Mercury opposes intuitive but sometimes-confusing Neptune, which can expand our imagination and intuition but also leave us floating in dreamland with important details just beyond our reach. Keep an eye on the weather, construction, and other potential transportation delays.
The sun enters Virgo on Monday and school supplies now look interesting. But don’t hurry towards autumn: mental Mercury enters friendly Libra on Thursday and brings back that summer sociability, as well as a fresh urge for beauty, fairness, and justice — even if not a united vision of what that means.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19: We can put pieces together and solve mysteries under an unusually incisive if potentially anxiety-producing Mercury, Mars, and Pluto grand trine. Our nerves and words flow under a nervy, verbal Gemini. Watch conversations for an unintentional revelation of what people truly feel. Just go gently, as words have real impact.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20: Use the easy if still nervy flow of communication to catch up with old friends and explore new territory and ideas. Feel important decisions percolating; go deeper rather than rush. Important information may still be obscured. Don’t let others’ enthusiasm or willpower push where the path is not clear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21: It’s a wonderful day for spiritual practice or reading a good book as Mercury opposes foggy Neptune. Watch out for misunderstandings or confusion around travel arrangements. Check schedules, watch for weather, and question assumptions. Tonight the Cancer moon calls for comfort, camaraderie, and reassurance.
MONDAY, AUG. 22: That sensitive Cancer moon can make it hard to leave home this morning. Our thoughts turn to the cozy and safe. We can savor any moment of free time, but mental Mercury trines focused Pluto and reminds us we have work to do, problems to solve, and can help us do so efficiently. The sun enters Virgo tonight and encourages us to look ahead.
TUESDAY, AUG. 23: People can feel pulled between looking to the past, savoring the moment, and feeling antsy about the future. Assess what still needs doing in the summer atmosphere and brainstorm a good action plan. Instead of dithering, we’ll get so much more done if we timeshare between these needs.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24: We could feel unsettled this morning and then come to enjoy a change. Change-maker Uranus turns retrograde and instigates restlessness, technical difficulties, and stirs up interesting plot twists. Adapt, explore, have patience with delays. Let the Leo moon generosity carry the day.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25: This warmhearted, creative morning encourages affectionate self-care as the moon and Venus conjunct in Leo and Mercury enters aesthetic, egalitarian Libra. Beautify. Overflowing emotions can help us either appreciate the world or throw a hissy fit; keep the heart open to see others’ perspectives and share. ◀