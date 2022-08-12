Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Do enjoy these lingering summer moments. Revive and socialize under this most extroverted Leo sun and let summer perform its magic renewal, but also take a few moments to plan ahead. Mercury is now in its own sign of Virgo where it encourages us to think fast, see what needs fixing, and plan our future efforts.

Mercury retrogrades Sept. 11 through Oct. 3 which sends us back to review. Then we’ll be able to revise earlier work and refine plans already in motion but could find it challenging to map out new work. Between iced tea and the garden, take time this week to brainstorm and outline work for the fall; have them ready to guide efforts next month.

Don’t make it all about work, though, so that summer magic can glitter gently this weekend. Fireflies, actual or metaphorical, can soften the night as the moon enters sensitive Pisces and opposes Mercury. Tell gentle stories and dangle toes in wild water. Our hearts soften, and compassion encourages us to reach out to people victimized by fires, floods, or other recent upheavals.

Popular in the Community