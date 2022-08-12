Do enjoy these lingering summer moments. Revive and socialize under this most extroverted Leo sun and let summer perform its magic renewal, but also take a few moments to plan ahead. Mercury is now in its own sign of Virgo where it encourages us to think fast, see what needs fixing, and plan our future efforts.
Mercury retrogrades Sept. 11 through Oct. 3 which sends us back to review. Then we’ll be able to revise earlier work and refine plans already in motion but could find it challenging to map out new work. Between iced tea and the garden, take time this week to brainstorm and outline work for the fall; have them ready to guide efforts next month.
Don’t make it all about work, though, so that summer magic can glitter gently this weekend. Fireflies, actual or metaphorical, can soften the night as the moon enters sensitive Pisces and opposes Mercury. Tell gentle stories and dangle toes in wild water. Our hearts soften, and compassion encourages us to reach out to people victimized by fires, floods, or other recent upheavals.
Start that planning on Sunday and early next week as the moon enters energized and willful Aries while the sun opposes serious Saturn and focuses us on what needs to be done. It will feel good to use our muscles and engage important work. Keep extra willpower out of trouble.
On Tuesday, look for new information that changes our perception of the situation as Mercury trines change-making Uranus. Summer vibes return midweek under a stabilizing Taurus moon; peaches ripen and spontaneous picnics beckon as Venus trines Jupiter.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12: Work around early morning grumbles as the moon squares Mars, then check in with community and assess the bigger picture after yesterday’s full Aquarius moon. Our moods can soften and sensitivities heighten as the moon enters Pisces midday. Tears come closer to the surface. Engage self-care. Nurture, don’t push.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13: The energy drifts, moods wander, but a still moment is delicious this morning. Heightened sensitivities allow us to feel unusually aware of the world’s wounds and woes. Evening could bring twinkling fireflies and sparkling conversation as the moon sextiles Uranus.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14: After a sensitive, potentially inspired or gossipy morning as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune, the day becomes an action movie as the moon enters fiery Aries and active Mars trines intensifying Pluto. Use muscles but consider safety. Watch the headlines for public plot twists.
MONDAY, AUG. 15: Instigate, greet, meet. Let’s boldly go where we have not gone before as the gutsy Aries moon conjuncts expansive Jupiter. Honor acts of heroism. Just stay aware of others’ needs and don’t take up all the oxygen. We laugh easily, argue quickly, and fires start with a spark, so instigate with care.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16: Speak up and discuss sensitive things with authentic clarity as mental Mercury trines change-inducing Uranus. Listen for incoming information which shifts our understanding. Slow down and enjoy the summer’s sensuality tonight as the moon enters earthy Taurus.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17: Enjoy sybaritic moments. Find something to celebrate or dream up under this tactile Taurus moon as Venus trines Jupiter. Let people know they are cared for and appreciated, then watch them bloom. Our timing can be off so be patient.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18: Let compassion and affection warm the morning then help us deal with logistical or bureaucratic difficulties midday as Mercury quincunxes Saturn. Work around those difficulties but don’t ignore; look for hints of some previously unknown flaw that now needs fixing.