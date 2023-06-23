Finding family

Brian Sandford

If you read my story about Tri-M Productions’ staging of Kinky Boots (“Healing with Heels,” June 16), which featured an interview with five actors and the company founder, you might have sensed that the discussion was emotional beyond what spilled onto the page. Actors talked about their parents not coming to see the play because of its drag content, the power and vulnerability involved in singing, and the meaning of family. There were pregnant pauses, applause, sighs, polite disagreements, tons of nodding, laughter.

As a reporter, I try not to get caught flat-footed, intellectually speaking. And yet when one of the actors spoke of his extensive experience being bullied, I was stunned. This actor — who I am not going to name solely for fear of embarrassing him with the praise to follow — is tall, conventionally handsome, intelligent, extremely well-spoken. I thought: “Who would possibly bully you? You’re so superior to any would-be bully that you should be able to just disintegrate them with a dirty look.”

Then it hit me, and I felt terrible on two fronts — that he’d had this experience because of his sexuality, and that as a cis (straight) male, I’d failed to recognize it immediately. Because I should know better. I grew up in an area of Ohio when and where a man’s level of traditional masculinity determined his social status, and I am not traditionally masculine. I was bullied a great deal for “being gay,” and while my father was responsible for much of the discomfort in my childhood, disapproval from peers is a different beast.

