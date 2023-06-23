Finding family

If you read my story about Tri-M Productions’ staging of Kinky Boots (“Healing with Heels,” June 16), which featured an interview with five actors and the company founder, you might have sensed that the discussion was emotional beyond what spilled onto the page. Actors talked about their parents not coming to see the play because of its drag content, the power and vulnerability involved in singing, and the meaning of family. There were pregnant pauses, applause, sighs, polite disagreements, tons of nodding, laughter.
As a reporter, I try not to get caught flat-footed, intellectually speaking. And yet when one of the actors spoke of his extensive experience being bullied, I was stunned. This actor — who I am not going to name solely for fear of embarrassing him with the praise to follow — is tall, conventionally handsome, intelligent, extremely well-spoken. I thought: “Who would possibly bully you? You’re so superior to any would-be bully that you should be able to just disintegrate them with a dirty look.”
Then it hit me, and I felt terrible on two fronts — that he’d had this experience because of his sexuality, and that as a cis (straight) male, I’d failed to recognize it immediately. Because I should know better. I grew up in an area of Ohio when and where a man’s level of traditional masculinity determined his social status, and I am not traditionally masculine. I was bullied a great deal for “being gay,” and while my father was responsible for much of the discomfort in my childhood, disapproval from peers is a different beast.
I’m not sharing this to gain sympathy; I’m sharing it to explain why I have empathy. It’s also a timely topic given the Tri-M interview occurred recently, and it’s Pride Month. I should note that every living person mentioned in this column happily gave permission.
Multiple interviewees in the Tri-M story mentioned that society has a long way to go on multiple fronts, and I was reminded of this last July. One of my closest friends, Tom, died of a heart attack at age 56, leaving behind his partner of 20 years, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. That partner, Chris, was sitting all alone in a suddenly empty apartment, with nowhere to go and no one to talk to. To make the isolation worse, Tom and Chris had recently moved to Starkville, Mississippi — hundreds of miles from any close friends. I made it to Starkville in my battered Prius, a nearly 1,200-mile journey from Santa Fe, and stayed with Chris for a week.
During my visit, Chris told me about how he and Tom had to keep their relationship secret in semi-rural Mississippi, even in 2022. Tom had worked as a sportswriter for the local paper, and he worried that if athletes’ parents learned he was gay, they might make wildly inaccurate assumptions and tell their children to avoid him. Tom died right in front of Chris as they were watching late-night TV, and the emergency medical personnel who showed up didn’t bring Chris along to the hospital or provide any updates — leaving him to wonder for the rest of his life if he would have been treated differently were he Tom’s girlfriend.
That trip to Mississippi, while eye-opening and heartbreaking, brought an unexpected benefit: Chris is now one of my closest friends. We text back and forth almost daily. If I can ever figure out how to make it work rent-wise, I’ll even have him move out here. Chris currently lives near his parents, and they are well-intentioned but not particularly understanding. He suspects the reason they aren’t more sympathetic about his loss because they didn’t consider his same-sex relationship on the same level as theirs, even though it lasted 20 years.
That brings me back to what the Tri-M actors said about creating one’s family. I haven’t seen either of my parents in 25 years, but I don’t consider myself unfortunate. I was forced to choose a family, and thanks to people like Chris, I ended up with a really good one. If I’d had an overly narrow definition of what family is, I would have missed out on a great deal of happiness in life.