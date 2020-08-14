As a child, Carrie B. Moritomo went to the Albuquerque 6 Drive-In with her mom. “My biggest memory of that is that you see all the different movie screens around you and so you wanna check out those movies, and I have very specific memories of my mother saying, ‘Turn around! Just watch this movie!’ [Because] probably some of the those were not so G or PG,” says the community engagement and outreach manager at the Bernalillo County Community Services Division. Today, she’s part of a temporary drive-in revival called Movies in the Park-ing Lot.
Photographer Steve Fitch remembers traveling the American West in the 1970s and taking pictures of drive-ins. “I began to think of drive-in movie theaters as the true American monuments. I loved the idea of these giant, white rectangles erected in our landscape to receive a projected image in front of a festive gathering of movie-goers, mostly in their cars. Around this time, the theaters were going strong, but I sensed that was going to change, and it did,” he says. His photographs were the basis of the book Diesels and Dinosaurs (Long Run Press, Berkeley, 1976).
Once New Mexico was home to dozens of drive-in theaters with colorful names like Chief, Apache Twin, Comet, Corral, Coyote, Kit Carson, and Yucca. Most had one or two screens and could fit 200 to 500 cars. Then there was the Albuquerque Circle Autoscope Drive-In Theatre, which featured one small screen for every parked car. The Autoscope was among the first revolutionary changes to drive-in technology originally created during the 1930s.
The story goes that New Jersey businessman Richard Hollingshead Jr. invented the drive-in theater in an effort to make his mother’s life easier. Emma Lovett, a large woman, reportedly struggled to sit in cramped movie theater seats, and her cinema-going experience was all but ruined as a result. Hollingshead put the movies outside by draping a cloth over some trees and projecting films, giving his mother plenty of room.
Hollingshead, though, had grander ambitions than a family movie night. His hope was to make the movie-going experience easier for everyone and, in so doing, boost his family’s auto parts business. His initial designs were for movie screens at gas stations, although that plan didn’t make much sense. After several years of experimentation, Hollingshead filed a patent for drive-in theaters in 1933. His great innovation was a tiered parking system so that everyone could see the screen.
The first drive-in theater using Hollingshead’s designs opened that year just outside Camden, New Jersey. It ran into problems almost immediately. “Cars were stuck in ‘distortion areas’; the sound was terrible; the sound wasn’t synchronized with the picture for many patrons; if car windows were shut it was too hot; if windows were open, people were attacked by insects,” writes Kerry Segrave in Drive-In Theaters: A History from Their Inception in 1933. It didn’t help that owners had trouble getting prints from Hollywood studios and often had to settle for older films.
Despite these difficulties, hundreds of cars arrived for the first screenings. The Camden theater drew enough attention that investors in other states tried to mimic it. Drive-ins were built in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Detroit, and other cities across the United States. Unlike their predecessor in New Jersey, many of these first-wave drive-ins turned a profit. The Hollywood trades dubbed this new class of theaters “ozoners,” because they played under the sky.
Drive-ins blossomed after World War II. They were the ideal venue for automobile-obsessed Americans, who were moving to newly formed suburbs in droves. “The idea of driving your car everywhere becomes everybody’s American dream,” says Virginia Scharff, author and University of New Mexico Emeritus Distinguished Professor of History It was “also a period in which certain ill-advised architects decided you could design a house where the car would also get to share the living room.”
Most of the drive-ins were built on the outskirts of town where land was cheap and plentiful. To attract families, theater operators built playgrounds onsite. Others offered mini-golf, horse rides, and live entertainment between screenings. Drive-ins became community block parties, where children could run around and do as they pleased. Some families brought their own picnics, others purchased carnival-style food from the concessionaire. “The whole thing was about going to the concession stand, getting enough food for the kids to slam it in the back seat and then hoping that all of us would fall asleep and they could just watch a movie,” Scharff says, who remembers going to drive-ins with her family as a child.
Theaters also experimented with creature comforts. Some had a mobile air-conditioning system that “almost looked like the end of a vacuum hose, that you could stick in your car and it would blow cool air into your car while your car was off and you were watching a movie. Rodents and other underground things would eat their way into the tubes of these things and occasionally get spewed out into the car,” says Kurt Kuenne, filmmaker and director of the documentary Drive-In Movie Memories.
The new and improved ozoners found a massive audience. In the early 1950s, more Americans saw movies in drive-ins than in brick-and-mortar theaters. In 1949, there were 1,000 drive-ins in the United States. A decade later, that number increased five-fold as outdoor theaters popped up everywhere, including in New Mexico.
Albuquerque was home to an experimental theater that flipped the conventional drive-in on its head. Instead of hundreds of cars below one large screen, the Albuquerque Circle Autoscope featured 259 screens, one for each car it could accommodate. The image on each screen was actually from a central projector. The Autoscope only lasted a few years, before it folded.
“In the ’50s, when the TV came in, the families that were going to drive-ins as a way to get out and not have to pay for a babysitter started staying home a little bit more because they had visual entertainment at home for free. So, the drive-in became the domain of the teenager on dates after that,” Kuenne says.
“It was a place you could go and be alone in a car and not get busted by the police on your date,” Scharff says. Teenagers descended en masse to drive-ins, where they showed more interest in the backseat of their cars than in playgrounds or even the on-screen movies. “In some cases, you would have a particularly puritanical drive-in theater owner who would go around and police the behavior of what’s going on in the cars.”
As a result, theater owners ordered schlocky, inexpensive gassers to screen. Usually, these films were the second show in a double feature or the B movie. Flicks like Piranha (1978) and Beach Party (1963) dominated the drive-in. Some of the B movies veered into the risqué, showing more skin and more gore. In the 1970s, drive-ins largely lost their reticence and many played pornography. Around the country, people who lived near the ozoners complained. Once they had been annoyed by the noise from these theaters. Now, those who lived near the drive-ins caught glimpses of anatomy that they had not expected.
The brief dalliance with pornography marked the beginning of the end for American drive-ins. As the suburbs grew in the 1970s and 1980s, they butted up against the drive-ins and, suddenly, the land wasn’t so cheap. The plots used by the ozoners were often at major intersections and more financially viable as shopping centers. Some of the malls and strip malls that sprang up included megaplexes.
Worse yet for the drive-in, home entertainment took big strides in the 1980s. “People traded the drive-in for the VCR,” Kuenne says. Most of the drive-ins in the United States shuttered during that decade. Of the more than 5,000 that once operated, only about 300 still survive. In New Mexico, two made it into the 2010s, but only one is still standing. In the era of social distancing, the Fort Union Drive In in Las Vegas is in the midst of a resurgence.
Pop-up-style drive-ins are surging as well. In Bernalillo County, they refashioned their annual Movies in the Park series into a Movies in the Park-ing Lot series (bernco.gov). They’ve attached an inflatable screen to a flatbed truck and project family-friendly films in the parking lot at the Isleta Amphitheater. The series has proved so popular that people arrive hours ahead of time to claim one of the 190 spots. There’s often a DJ before the screening and six food trucks serving nearby. It’s a festive atmosphere, and “people are dancing and having picnics in the bed of their truck,” Moritomo says.
Movies in the Park-ing Lot brings back memories of the old drive-ins. “Those that have never experienced it before just think it’s so cool. It’s definitely a little bit of nostalgia for those of us who were around to experience them,” Moritomo says. ◀
