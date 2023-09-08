Changing the tune

Like many of the heroines she plays on stage, Cecilia Violetta López has suffered her share of adversity. During the pandemic, however, she realized the best way to keep her momentum up was by marrying opera and mariachi in a performance that would allow her to keep working. 

Image by Amanda Tipton Photography | FB- Amanda Tipton-Photographer | IG - @amandatiptonphotography

 Amanda Tipton

Cecilia Violetta López didn’t really want to attend the opera that night.

She was a vocal performance student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a number of her peers and colleagues would be singing and in the orchestra pit. So she went with an open mind, and now even several years later, she remembers minute details about her life-changing experience.

