From left, Emma Scherer of the Santa Fe Symphony, Andréa Cassutt of Santa Fe Pro Musica, and Amy Iwano of Performance Santa Fe; photo Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Here’s the scenario: You’re the brand-new executive director of a major Santa Fe arts organization and you’re starting work in September 2021 amid the pandemic which has played havoc with live performances and audience attendance. Do you hunker down with a laser-like focus solely on your own organization’s situation?

Most of us probably would, but not Performance Santa Fe’s Amy Iwano, Santa Fe Pro Musica’s Andréa Cassutt, and Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra’s Emma Scherer. They all started their new gigs within a few days of each other 18 months ago and were soon volunteered to created Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival, which is intended to complement the city’s internationally known summer events.

