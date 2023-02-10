Here’s the scenario: You’re the brand-new executive director of a major Santa Fe arts organization and you’re starting work in September 2021 amid the pandemic which has played havoc with live performances and audience attendance. Do you hunker down with a laser-like focus solely on your own organization’s situation?
Most of us probably would, but not Performance Santa Fe’s Amy Iwano, Santa Fe Pro Musica’s Andréa Cassutt, and Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra’s Emma Scherer. They all started their new gigs within a few days of each other 18 months ago and were soon volunteered to created Art + Sol Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival, which is intended to complement the city’s internationally known summer events.
Their inaugural festival, designed to showcase what they describe as “a world-class performing arts and culture scene throughout the winter months,” runs for nine days, from Saturday, Feb. 11 to Feb. 19. In addition to performances from the leadership trio’s organizations, Art + Sol events are being offered by Canyon Road Gallery Association, Chatter, CloudTop Comedy Festival, Lensic Performing Arts Center, Meow Wolf, Santa Fe Music Collective, and Santa Fe Playhouse.
There’s also a welcome reception at Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, and an arts education showcase with performers from Moving Arts Española, National Dance Institute of New Mexico, New Mexico School for the Arts, and Santa Fe Youth Symphony.
Cassutt, Iwano, and Scherer first met on Sept. 24, 2021, during an initial media interview. “The idea of collaborating got mentioned in terms of marketing,” Cassutt says, “and then from that, because of this amazing synergy between the three of us, it became much bigger than that initial idea.” The three leaders started holding regular meetings almost immediately, despite the time pressures of their new jobs.
The three organizations were already collaborating in some under-the-radar ways, Scherer points out, including rehearsal and performance scheduling between the symphony and Pro Musica, to ensure that musicians don’t have to choose between gigs, and sharing education program personnel by the symphony and Performance Santa Fe.
“We’re now discovering other ways to work with each other,” Scherer says, “which is something that matters to everyone’s donors and board members. They want to see us sharing resources.”
Randy Randall, the city’s director of tourism, and Angelica Palladino, Bishop’s Lodge’s general manager, both cited it as a key reason for their decisions to support the festival. “We love it whenever performing arts groups collaborate in putting on performances,” Randall says. “The timing of the festival, in February, is a slower time for us. … We think it could attract significant out-of-town and out-of-state tourism as it catches on.”
The leadership trio identified the festival’s timing, which spans Valentine’s Day and the President’s Day holiday weekend, quite quickly. In keeping with their collaborative approach, none of them now remembers who thought of the festival’s name, which evokes memories of “Heart and Soul,” the 1938 love song by composer Hoagy Carmichael and lyricist Frank Loesser.
“It came from some brainstorming over two or three sessions,” Iwano says.
“It wasn’t really from some someone’s ‘Aha!’ moment,” Scherer says. “We considered other options, but we wanted something catchier than ‘Santa Fe Winter Arts Festival.’ And it’s so sunny here in the winter it made sense to include a reference to the sun.”
Iwano, Scherer, and Cassutt bring some impressive professional credits to their respective organizations and to the festival. Iwano was the executive director of the University of Chicago Presents, a professional concert series, for nine years and held the same position with the Chicago Chamber Musicians for 19 years. She also serves as vice chair of New Music USA’s board of directors.
Scherer returned to Santa Fe after managing Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Ryan Opera Center (its apprentice program for singers) for three and a half years, which was preceded by a five-year stint as executive office and board relations manager at the Santa Fe Opera. Cassutt’s arts career began as operations manager and education coordinator for Performance Santa Fe for almost five years, followed by five years as the executive director of the Santa Fe Youth Symphony.
Because of the long timeline involved with artistic planning, the first Art + Sol festival consists primarily of events that were already scheduled. Iwano, Scherer, and Cassutt see joint marketing as the starting point for a project that can grow to include artistic collaborations and festival-specific projects in future years. Such aspects will be especially important in helping local residents see the value from Art + Sol, which takes place at a time that many currently appreciate for its lower tourist profile.
When asked about the festival’s goals, Iwano responded, “We are looking to expand cultural representation in the festival and its artists. ... We talked with several Native American-based organizations that are interested but couldn’t participate this year. We also envision more restaurants being involved, with special offerings to festivalgoers. I would also like to see some opportunities during the day, maybe lunch performances, for example.”
Scherer cited the creation of a production fund which would support underrepresented groups by enabling them to pay artists and rent venues for productions during the festival period. “We’re all midsized organizations,” she says, “and this would be a way to include the smaller groups that are extremely vital to Santa Fe’s artistic landscape.”
Working with the city and its Culture Connects project to bring communities together is one of the priorities Cassutt identifies. “I would also love to see this be successful enough that the local community gets excited and can join us as volunteers,” she says. “We would welcome more people working on different aspects of what our future could look like.”
Meanwhile, though, opening morning awaits, with a chamber music performance by Chatter at SITE Santa Fe at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Profiles of four of this week’s festival events follow, along with a complete roster of activities. The Feb. 17 Pasatiempo will include stories on Santa Fe Music Collective’s jazz concert Drummin’ Man: The Gene Krupa Story and Santa Fe Symphony & Chorus’ performance of Hector Berlioz’ unique “symphonie dramatique,” Roméo et Juliette.