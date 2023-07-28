It’s hard to pin a label on La Mama — or at least a label that fits into a headline or an elevator pitch. Santa Fe’s new coffee shop/all-day cafe/grocer/natural wine bar is adding “collaborator” to its list of descriptors this summer.

In addition to its own eclectic offerings, the business, which opened in April, is collaborating with two Santa Fe foodies to bring their special menu items to La Mama on certain days throughout summer.

La Mama 03

Wine distributor Austin Flick explains La Mama's choices of natural wines to a customer at the business' grand opening in May. Tasting Tuesdays are another summer feature, with menu items paired to La Mama's wine list.

