Ghost Ranch reopens

A sign depicting a Coelophysis dinosaur at the mouth of the Whitaker quarry, where more than a thousand fossil skeletons were found, adjacent to Kitchen Mesa at Ghost Ranch; file photo

The alfalfa field is turning green, and Ghost Ranch (280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiú, 505-685-1000), the 21,000-acre retreat and education center, is open for day guests and limited trail rides. A former dude ranch where artist Georgia O’Keeffe built one of her two Northern New Mexico homes, Ghost Ranch is now under the auspices of the National Ghost Ranch Foundation. Book an O’Keeffe Landscape Tour (starting at $39), hike the Chimney Rock and Matrimonial Mesa trails, or visit the Ruth Hall Museum of Paleontology and the Florence Hawley Ellis Museum of Anthropology (limited to five visitors at a time). Trail rides are $95. Day passes are required for hikes and museum visits ($10). Register online at ghost ranch.org

