If you live in Northern New Mexico, are 18 years or older, and have been writing poems during the pandemic, we invite you to submit a piece to Pasatiempo for possible publication in the magazine. We’re looking for writing, 30 lines or less, about the isolation and sadness that have come with the shutdown, as well as rediscovery and joy. Submit your poem to jlevin@sfnewmexican.com. Please remember to give your poem a title, and include your first and last name, phone number, and street address in the body of the email with the poem. Only your name will be published. The submission period ends July 1.
Call for submissions: Poetry
Tracy Mobley-Martinez
Pasatiempo Editor
