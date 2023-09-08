With Labor Day at our backs and pumpkin spice on the menu, that can only mean that it’s time to think about how quickly summer flew by and how I didn’t do all the summer things I planned, like rent a beach house, check out at least one gallery or museum exhibit every week, try my hand at making a sourdough loaf, or work on my novel while sipping an iced latte at Collected Works.
I guess I could reflect on what I did do: I took a quick trip to Chicago to watch a youngster in my life graduate from culinary school (I might have that sourdough thing covered). I ripped up some ugly carpet in my house. I caught several music performances of various genres under the Santa Fe sky. I raised two baby chicks and (so far) successfully introduced them to the queen hen.
But of the things we didn’t do this summer, there was one biggie: We didn’t take the annual family and friends camping trip. (I hesitate to bring it up, as the spouse might read this and say, “It’s not too late!”)
I have a complicated and twisted relationship with the world of Columbia sweatshirts and canteens you wear on your belt (maybe that’s not a thing?). I love trees. I love waking to the aroma of bacon cooking on a camp stove and hanging out with friends as a fire crackles at our feet. I was an actual Camp Fire Girl, for gosh sakes.
But the bridge that connects the romantic visions and the reality of living for more than a few hours out of doors is fraught with things that make my blood run cold when I catch the spouse looking up campsites online or he brings his famous “chuck box” out of the closet.
Case in point: The first year we took a real camping trip as a couple, the spouse started to build a fire in the firepit, only to release the largest mass exodus of daddy long-legged spiders that the earth has ever seen in one place. And I was sitting right next to the firepit, thankfully, drinking whiskey out of a blue-speckled tin cup because the temperature had rapidly dipped below comfortable levels with nightfall. Hence, the fire.
Another time, the spouse convinced me to join him and our family friends at a campground they travel to every summer. “You’ll love it,” he said. “No, I won’t,” I said.
But I relented. I loved parts of it. Even the sweaty trek up to the lake where all our group’s kids jumped off medium-height cliffs into a small lake you couldn’t otherwise access due to all the rocks. As I made my way up to see the kids jumping and splashing, my knee made a noise that knees shouldn’t make. I still managed to army crawl over some boulders to stare down at the joyful tableaux, when, about 20 feet from one of the kids I saw what I at first thought was a stick. Only it was not a stick. It was a snake. Swimming. With the kids.
I started waving and yelling like a hysterical fan at a Taylor Swift concert, my knee in a makeshift bandage fashioned from one our friend’s sports bras.
Apparently, I came to find out, these swimming snakes were “friendly” and “regular visitors.” But I could only see a horror movie unfold helplessly with a bra on my leg.
Thankfully, our outdoorsy friend group came with a couple of actual certified Eagle Scouts, who took turns lugging me down from the lake to our campsite.
Honestly, that’s only a sampling of what I’ve been through Out There. So put the chuck box away — it’ll have to wait till next year.