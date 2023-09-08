With Labor Day at our backs and pumpkin spice on the menu, that can only mean that it’s time to think about how quickly summer flew by and how I didn’t do all the summer things I planned, like rent a beach house, check out at least one gallery or museum exhibit every week, try my hand at making a sourdough loaf, or work on my novel while sipping an iced latte at Collected Works.

Editor's Note:

Carolyn Graham

I guess I could reflect on what I did do: I took a quick trip to Chicago to watch a youngster in my life graduate from culinary school (I might have that sourdough thing covered). I ripped up some ugly carpet in my house. I caught several music performances of various genres under the Santa Fe sky. I raised two baby chicks and (so far) successfully introduced them to the queen hen.

But of the things we didn’t do this summer, there was one biggie: We didn’t take the annual family and friends camping trip. (I hesitate to bring it up, as the spouse might read this and say, “It’s not too late!”)

