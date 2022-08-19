Breaking a hundred: Indian Market's long road to centennial

Arthur Holmes Jr. (Hopi), Broken Arrow, 2021 winner of Best of Classification for Wooden Pueblo Figurative Carvings and Sculpture; photo Daniel Nadelbach Photography for SWAIA
Legacy

Didn't get enough of the Indian Market stories and information in Pasatiempo? Head to the Aug. 12 edition of Legacy magazine, a guide to Indigenous arts and culture.

A century ago, two drivers of Santa Fe tourism — a glittering, luxurious hotel and a celebration of the region’s rich Indigenous arts culture, that was the forerunner to the Santa Fe Indian Market — helped put the historic city on the modern map.

Vendors under Palace of the Governors portal (1952), Negative No. 183510; courtesy of Palace of the Governors Photo Archives
Rhonda Holy Bear (Cheyenne River Lakota), Lakota Honor—Sees the Horses Woman, 2021 Best of Show winner; photo Daniel Nadelbach Photography for SWAIA
Jewelry vendor (1971), Negative No. 190706; courtesy of Palace of the Governors Photo Archives
Potter Margaret Tafoya from Santa Clara Pueblo (1971); photo courtesy of Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Negative No. 190688

