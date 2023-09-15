Bound to inspire

Inaugural New Mexico Poet Laureate Levi Romero was set to carry the message of poetry to the farthest reaches of the state, leading discussions about the New Mexico Poetry Anthology — a first-of-its-kind collection featuring the work of 218 writers.
Romero’s two-year tenure began in 2020, and the pandemic both scuttled his travel plans and delayed publication of the 406-page book, published by Museum of New Mexico Press. The new release date is Friday, September 15, and Romero and fellow anthology co-editor Michelle Otero, a former Albuquerque poet laureate, are among 20 poets who will participate in a reading and signing at Collected Works Bookstore.
That large crowd of representatives reflects the egalitarian approach to the book, which features the work of experienced poets as well as newcomers, Romero says. All the contributors’ names are listed in equal-sized type on the back cover, in alphabetical order.
“We received more than 700 poems from over 200 poets” for consideration in the anthology, Romero says. “It was a blind submission process. As co-editors we did not know whose work we were reading, nor who had and hadn’t submitted poetry.”
The anthology is divided into 11 topics, all chosen by Romero and Otero, meant to be specific to New Mexico: community, culture, family, history, identity, landscape, nature, people, querencia, spirituality, and water. Querencia is a Spanish word meaning “beloved place.”
“I think that if you were to place it next to anthologies from other poets laureate across the country, it would come across as very representative of New Mexico, and that’s what we were after,” he says.
Peans to the state and its inhabitants abound in the book. Natasha Balwit Cheung begins “Crane Bodies” with a dedication to “the sandhill cranes sheltering nights in the Rio Grande, spending days in the nearby fields.” That description is almost as long as Sharon Vander Meer’s entire “Indian Paint Brush” haiku: “Soft New Mexico / green leaves surround a red plume / every dance is new.” Melina Juárez Pérez begins “Homenaje, Homage” with, “New Mexico saved my life. / I arrived in pieces. / Limbs disjointed, eyes veiled. / Heart pachiche, thirsty, / & triste.” The poem ends with a colorful expletive, a reminder that the anthology’s poems were selected based on emotional impact, not adherence to restrictions.
“Sun beating fiercely / Paint fades on old Chevrolet / New Mexico True,” reads Carl Maier’s haiku “Sunshine.” Iris Gersh muses about visiting New Mexico for the first time in the 1970s, “I feel as if I am in a new country.” Lines from Taylor Lang Copper’s untitled poem leave little doubt about its subject matter: “The truest night skies and neon lights / You hold such wisdom / You have seen such fights / Continue on, you sacred land.”
“Something that was really beautiful to witness through the poetry is how much love and devotion people have for New Mexico, and how it is expressed through their writing and their experiences,” Romero says. “Some of the poems lean toward darker themes, and they’re done with such affection, respect, and regard. That was beautiful to see.”
The physical version of the book, published by Museum of New Mexico Press, is 6.5 by 9.5 inches and about an inch thick.
“When I received my copy in the mail, I pulled out the book and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a serious volume.’ This thing weighs probably five pounds,” Romero says. “It feels and looks and reads and smells like something that you would think should be placed in a prominent place around your house — and that can be shared with others, whether they’re poets, family members, relatives, libraries, etc.”
Lauren Camp, Romero’s successor as the state poet laureate, doesn’t face the travel duties that Romero originally did in promoting the book. Now, contributors to the book from various areas of the state are set to lead workshops about it in their communities.
Camp’s work is featured in the anthology, and she’s among the poets set to appear during the signing and reading at Collected Works. She says she refers to the book as a compendium of New Mexico poets.
“I feel like you could open this book to any page and get a different perspective on New Mexico — either one that is familiar or one that is just a new way to see something,” she says. “I don’t know all the people featured in the book, and I think that is a beautiful thing.”
Camp says that when her work is featured in a collection, she sees it as being “in conversation” with other works in the collection.
“I’m used to seeing my work in journals, but in this phenomenal book, it’s in conversation with people who are in some way highlighting the state,” she says. “I can go to any poem in the book and either say, ‘I know this,’ or, ‘Thank you for giving me this new view of New Mexico.’”