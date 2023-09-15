Inaugural New Mexico Poet Laureate Levi Romero was set to carry the message of poetry to the farthest reaches of the state, leading discussions about the New Mexico Poetry Anthology — a first-of-its-kind collection featuring the work of 218 writers.

Romero’s two-year tenure began in 2020, and the pandemic both scuttled his travel plans and delayed publication of the 406-page book, published by Museum of New Mexico Press. The new release date is Friday, September 15, and Romero and fellow anthology co-editor Michelle Otero, a former Albuquerque poet laureate, are among 20 poets who will participate in a reading and signing at Collected Works Bookstore.

That large crowd of representatives reflects the egalitarian approach to the book, which features the work of experienced poets as well as newcomers, Romero says. All the contributors’ names are listed in equal-sized type on the back cover, in alphabetical order.

Bound to inspire

