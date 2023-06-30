Bottle talk

Domaine Nicolas Gonin Persan; top: Blard & Fils Micraster

Savoie Blanc

Buckle up, tailgaters: This year’s operatic lineup leaves little room for light chards and cheery rosés. But that also means that the wines that match this year’s operatic selections will offer the chance to make some power-forward, juicy, and, yes, sassy selections from the wine rack. Pasatiempo paid a visit to Jim Stephens, certified sommelier and wine buyer for Susan’s Fine Wine and Spirits, who provided pairings designed to enhance each opera’s theme and spirit. (See “Know the Score,” June 16, Pasatiempo, for a guide to this year’s Santa Fe Opera season.)

Tosca

