Boss of the blues

Blues legend Robert Cray; photo Turner-Cray Inc.

Blues legend Robert Cray was on the verge of a breakthrough when he heard his music being played in an unlikely place: in the hotel room of a Rolling Stones member.

Cray, a 2011 inductee to the Blues Hall of Fame, turned back the clock more than 35 years during a recent conversation with Pasatiempo. When asked what it was like to play in Chuck Berry’s backing band in the 1987 motion picture Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll, he recalled a surreal moment during rehearsals with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.

