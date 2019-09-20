The University of New Mexico Press, established in 1929 by the Regents of the University of New Mexico, celebrates its 90th anniversary with several events, including one in Santa Fe at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St.), on Thursday, Sept. 26. Authors Ashley Biggers, Santiago Vaquera-Vásquez, and Jack Loeffler are panelists who will be joined by UNM Press Director Stephen Hull to discuss manuscript submission and the editorial review process at the press, and to provide insights about the future of book publishing. UNM Press is one of the largest university presses in the Rocky Mountain region; subjects covered include scholarly books in fine arts, Western history, Latin American studies, literature, poetry, environmental studies, archaeology, anthropology, and natural history, as well as books of general interest and significance to New Mexico and the Southwest. The free event takes place at 6 p.m. For more information, call 505-988-4226 or visit collectedworksbookstore.com.
Random Acts