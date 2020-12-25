A DOOR MARKED FEMININITY
Hazel Hitt, age 13, Santa Fe
I wake up feeling groggy,
Head pounding. I can’t remember anything.
I catch a glimpse of myself,
A reflection in a window,
Except, it’s not me.
A Barbie stares back.
The shiny girl in the reflection
Is tall and her stomach looks hollow,
Wearing a smile that seems
Cemented on her porcelain face.
She has makeup caked on her skin,
Long lashes and a bold red lip.
I manage to sit down before I collapse.
My vision blurs and I keel over.
I remember a door. A door marked:
Femininity.
I recall opening it,
But I can’t remember what waited on the other side.
I feel like crying, but the hideous eyeliner
Has sealed my tear ducts shut.
I’m missing something very important,
But I can’t put a finger on it.
Then there’s the sound of a TV,
Playing a generic makeup commercial.
It says: Feeling lost? Apply the Perfect Foundation.
And then it hits me.
I lost myself,
Somewhere in the horrible place
That lay beyond that
Pretty pink door.
STARS AND BEAR
Natalie Simmonds, age 18, Los Alamos
My mythology is as endless as
The infinite galaxy
Traumatic
And fun
All a part of me
As beautiful as the Stars
In the Night Sky
As mysterious as the
Moon
I am my own
Person
Childlike
Teenager
Daughter
Collector
I am the child
I’m not sure if
It was already
Written in the stars to
Lose my bear
And for him to return
I had hoped
He would grow wings
And fly the middle path
Home to me
It was a hopeless
Dream
But, just like a pair of wings
The bear made it home,
He is a part of me
ENCHANTED FIRE
Sydnee Etuk, age 15, Los Alamos
My mare is as gentle as the fluttering leaves of autumn.
Though she is as fierce as a burning flame.
Her gentle whiskers feel like lapping waves tickling your toes.
But her stride is as burly as a tropical storm.
I have seen blizzards mighty enough to freeze you.
But in her eyes I only see warmth.
Hear the belting of the thunder on rainy nights.
My mare has a soft melodic voice, unlike the harsh thunder.
I love to watch her run,
And I see no other as graceful as her.
The flowing streams in the moors are thick and beautiful,
Though her tail is as thin as a straw broom.
I fear when I have to say goodbye,
I will not be able to let her go, as my mare is like no other.
