Writing contest: Youth Poetry Tracy Mobley-Martinez Pasatiempo Editor Author email Dec 23, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ayla Hitt FIRST PLACEWith Each Second You Grow OlderAyla Hitt, 12, Santa FeThe sweet smell of rain drifting through the window and meeting my noseThe flooding river crashing in the backgroundQuiet but not for longMy mom cradles me in her armsSunshine they call me though it was raining so hard my first dayMy father swaddles me tightNow I walk twelve years later the cold water of the river brushing my skinMy dog bolts ahead overcome with joyI feel the first drop of rain hit me but I have no intention of turning backI look around seeing the little fox tracksThe sunflowers growing tallA baby lizard hiding so it won’t get its soft skin wetIt is raining harder now but not a flash in the skyI’m past my knees in the deep part of the riverStruggling now to keep my pants drySo I walk further forward and go where it is shallow and sandy againThe current pushing me back Sylvie Salazar SECOND PLACEStreets of Santa FeSylvie Salazar, 13, Santa FeBroken down school buses stashed in a ditchGas price signs reading UNL 3.35A grey suitcase stuffed in a big lots shopping cartCrates that originally held a petSomebody’s diet coke can left to be lostCracked brown paint on the side of Walgreens“Black lives matter” sign that faded over timeLifeless grass that had grown frailVibrant red doorsFlags waving in the bitter wind Juliette Grace May Anderson 919039361464473 THIRD PLACEBeware of LilyJuliette Grace May Anderson, 12, Santa FeThere once was a girl named Lily.And I must say, she was very silly.’Cause when she was two,She took her dad to the zoo,And threw her dad over the fence.Munch! went the lions as they feasted on his toes.They munched and munched up to his nose.The zookeeper came and said, “Hey! What’s your name?”Lily stared. She smiled. She didn’t respond.She just threw the zookeeper into the pond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tracy Mobley-Martinez Pasatiempo Editor Author email Follow Tracy Mobley-Martinez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement Most popular from Pasatiempo Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days Articles ArticlesCracking open 'The Nutcracker's' dark Russian pastLocals will shine alongside NYC starsA norteño 'Nutcracker'Bach home for the holidaysStar Codes: Dec 16-22Art and Culture BriefsDebut an exploration of identity'Eo': A donkey's tragic tale, rapturously toldBenefit for blaze victims