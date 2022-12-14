Writing contest: Youth Poetry 1 Tracy Mobley-Martinez Pasatiempo Editor Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FIRST PLACEWith Each Second You Grow OlderAyla Hitt, 12Santa FeThe sweet smell of rain drifting through the window and meeting my noseThe flooding river crashing in the backgroundQuiet but not for longMy mom cradles me in her armsSunshine they call me though it was raining so hard my first dayMy father swaddles me tightNow I walk twelve years later the cold water of the river brushing my skinMy dog bolts ahead overcome with joyI feel the first drop of rain hit me but I have no intention of turning backI look around seeing the little fox tracksThe sunflowers growing tallA baby lizard hiding so it won’t get its soft skin wetIt is raining harder now but not a flash in the skyI’m past my knees in the deep part of the riverStruggling now to keep my pants drySo I walk further forward and go where it is shallow and sandy againThe current pushing me back Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tracy Mobley-Martinez Pasatiempo Editor Author email Follow Tracy Mobley-Martinez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement Most popular from Pasatiempo Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days Articles Articles'Alone in this mind of mine'Three hours + three divas in 'The Hours'Uncharted WatersHark! The unheralded second stringStar Codes: Dec. 9-15Have it both ways during the holidays!Hometown superstarCarols and commissionsA fine set of pipesThe formula still satisfies