Whodunit? In Anthony Horowitz's new novel, the villain may be the author.

Anthony Horowitz is toying with us again.

In his latest novel, The Twist of a Knife, the main character — and possibly murderer — is a mystery writer named Anthony Horowitz. This is the fourth in a series in which Horowitz the real-life writer has audaciously and quite effectively inserted himself, or some version of himself, into his novel. (You don’t have to have read the others to thoroughly enjoy this one.) Fictional Horowitz’s sidekick in the series is the smart-mouthed ex-Metropolitan Police detective Daniel Hawthorne. To keep readers on their toes, Horowitz the character name-drops the TV and book projects his alter ego in the real world has created: Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War among them.

Popular in the Community