YOU
You were as blind to me
as your footprints last Friday,
but I saw you dancing
with that girl who wasn’t me —
because I don’t dance
and laugh in that terrible
style with every stranger.
But you are no stranger.
But you were strange when you were dancing,
and the room turned all yellow
and the glass I was holding
spilled burgundy wine.
I got out by the side door
and I leaned on a box,
and I saw you at the end
of every street,
and in the Flame Inn
I watched the men shooting
eight-ball and mule-kicking
the jukebox till it worked.
On the wall they had many,
many wooden plaques
bearing humorous sayings
that I will never say
to you even if you begged me,
not even if you came out
of a prison, and begged me.
From The Incognito Lounge by Denis Johnson, copyright © 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982 by Denis Johnson. Used by permission of Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.
I think Denis Johnson wrote with two oppositional impulses. First, he seems to believe the world is corrupted by human fallaciousness — by dishonesty and avarice. Second, he also seems to think the world just may be imbued with some kind of animating light, and that the world is a place into which we can pioneer ourselves for risky adventure, pursuing love or other dangers. But I think that, in his mind, such adventuring will not provide anything but escape from the present moment. We’re not struck by any lasting divine light, though it may help to know it’s there.
In “You,” as in much of his other work, Johnson believes that you can’t count on anyone to remain wholly good or uncorrupted, including yourself. I like how the title of the poem can refer to a prospective partner. But is the speaker male, or female, or other? And, even before getting into the poem, one might wonder if the “you” is the reader, the speaker of the poem, or all of us. Does the poem indict us all?
“You” was published 40 years ago, and I don’t think Johnson, who was heterosexual, was ahead of his time when it came to patriarchal notions of grammatical reference, let alone gender fluidity. So I’ll speculate quite provisionally that the speaker is a man who is in love with a woman who has spurned or hurt him.
But there is at least one alternative possibility: “You” may be a persona poem written in the voice of a woman who has been rejected by a man. If we step away from the author’s likely intent, the poem can also be understood as a persona poem spoken by a person of any gender identity.
No matter the identity, the world never improves for the speaker. There’s no light. There’s only the pain of rejection and a kind of volcanic resentment. Love deprived becomes a kind of fury. Maybe we don’t often admit to the kind of vengeance impulse that’s at the end of this poem. Does the poem carry added dramatic weight because it admits what we may not wish to?
My own take on the world is more forgiving. I think Johnson may have held an unrealistically rigid ideal about love, but I like the poem for its frank revelation and the way it gets there. ◀
Denis Johnson (1949-2017) was the author of 10 novels, six books of poetry, and the short-fiction collection Jesus’ Son (1992).
Kevin Clark teaches at the Rainier Writing Workshop, the low-residency master of fine arts program in creative writing at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. Clark is the poet laureate of San Luis Obispo County, California. His new book of poems, The Consecrations, is forthcoming this spring from Stephen F. Austin University Press.
